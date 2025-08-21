Decking And Railing Market to Reach $15.14 Billion by 2029 with 6.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Decking And Railing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Decking And Railing Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the decking and railing market has seen robust growth. It's projected to increase from $11.22 billion in 2024 to $11.94 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth witnessed in the past is associated with factors such as the adoption of environmentally friendly decking materials, the increased popularity of composite and PVC decking, a surge in disposable income impacting home aesthetics, heightened awareness of weather-resistant outdoor products, and the expanding trend of DIY home improvement.

In the ensuing years, the decking and railing market is projected to experience substantial growth, escalating to $15.14 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The predicted expansion during this period can be ascribed to a surge in infrastructure investment, the growing popularity of outdoor entertainment locations, an increase in demand for eco-friendly construction materials, the spread of smart city projects, and an uptick in commercial and hospitality-related construction ventures. Over the forecast horizon, significant trends include progress in fire-resistant decking materials, the evolution of modular railing setups, advancements in recycled composite decking, improvements in UV-resistant finishes, and the incorporation of smart lighting systems in railings.

Download a free sample of the decking and railing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25286&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Decking And Railing Market?

The increase in residential constructions is anticipated to drive the expansion of the decking and railing market. Residential projects relate to construction activities that include housing structures such as apartments, villas, and townhouses, primarily designed for occupancy by owners or renters. This rise in residential projects can be attributed to swift urbanization, attracting large numbers of people to cities in pursuit of better job prospects and enhanced living conditions. This creates a strong, continuous need for new housing infrastructures. Decking and railing contribute to residential projects by offering sturdy, low-care, and climate-resistant outdoor structures that heighten safety and aesthetics. For instance, a report by the United States Census Bureau, a US government agency, stated in June 2025, that in May of the same year, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of private housing completions escalated to 1,526,000, marking a 5.4% increase from the revised prediction of 1,448,000 in April. Hence, the increased number of residential projects is spurring the growth of the decking and railing market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Decking And Railing Market?

Major players in the Decking And Railing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• UPM-Kymmene Corporation

• CertainTeed Corporation

• The AZEK Company Inc.

• Trex Company Inc.

• Barrette Outdoor Living Inc.

• Deckorators Inc.

• Fiberon LLC

• Cali-Bamboo LLC

• AFCO Industries Inc.

• Fortress Building Products LLC.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Decking And Railing Market?

Major players in the decking and railing industry are concentrating on creating novel items, such as tile decking and railing products, to improve design versatility and accommodate shifting consumer tastes for customizable and hassle-free outdoor living areas. Composite, porcelain, or stone materials are used to make these tile decking and railing products, which are modular outdoor flooring and railing systems. They provide customizable designs, simple installation, and amplified durability for outside spaces like patios and balconies. For example, in February 2024, MoistureShield, an American outdoor living products producer, unveiled the InstaDeck Outdoor Flooring System. This is a modular tile system that snaps together, allowing quick, tool-light installation of ground-level decks on a variety of surfaces, including grass, concrete or patios. Concurrently, the company launched the Fathom Steel Railing, a pre-welded, powder-coated railing offered in vertical and horizontal styles for effortless installation, and the Navigator Composite Railing in Satin Black, which delivers a sleek, sturdy, and scratch-resistant finish in line with contemporary design trends.

How Is The Decking And Railing Market Segmented?

The decking and railing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Decking, Railing

2) By Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Fiber Cement, Composite, Other Materials

3) By Composition: Solid, Hollow

4) By Application: Residential, Non Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Decking: Wood Decking, Composite Decking, Plastic Decking, Aluminum Decking, Concrete Decking

2) By Railing: Wood Railing, Composite Railing, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Railing, Metal Railing, Glass Railing, Cable Railing

View the full decking and railing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/decking-and-railing-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Decking And Railing Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global decking and railing market, according to the Decking And Railing Global Market Report 2025. The report forecasts its growth status and includes other regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Decking And Railing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Single Deck Boat Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-deck-boat-global-market-report

Railway Fishplate Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/railway-fishplate-global-market-report

Rail Road Construction Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rail-road-construction-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.