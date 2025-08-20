Mobile imaging market size expected to hit USD 53.84 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%.

PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global mobile imaging market generated $29.38 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $53.84 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.Key Takeaways:The X-ray segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period.The hospital & clinic segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast periodNorth America to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030.Drivers, restraints, and opportunities:Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in awareness toward early diagnosis of diseases, and strategic collaborations and acquisitions drive the growth of the global mobile imaging market. However, high maintenance costs and shortage of skilled radiologists restrain the market growth. On the other hand, developments in digital radiology present new opportunities in the coming years.Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11258 Mobile Imaging Market Segments:The X-ray segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast periodBased on service type, the X-ray segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global mobile imaging market, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is due to demand for mobile X-ray systems, rise in the number of hospitals and diagnostic centers, advancements in digital technology, lower prices as compared to other modalities, and rise in incidence of injuries and diseases. However, the mammography segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to surge in prevalence of breast cancer among the female population.The hospital & clinic segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast periodBased on facility, the hospital & clinic segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global mobile imaging market, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption as they help in saving space and reduces the investment for infrastructure. However, the home healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to features such as security and comfort, acceptance from the patients, reduced waiting time and elimination of hospital trips, and cost-efficient services.North America to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global mobile imaging market, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to technological advancements, surge in demand for digitization in healthcare organizations, and increase in awareness about mobile imaging technologies in the diagnosis of various diseases. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to enhanced healthcare infrastructure, prevalence of chronic diseases, well-established presence of domestic companies, and increase in the aging population in the region.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11258 Leading market playersAccurate Imaging Inc.Alliance Healthcare ServicesAtlantic Medical Imaging Inc.Cobalt HealthFront Mobile ImagingInhealth Group LimitedInterim Diagnostic Imaging Inc.Insights Health Services Corp.RadNet Inc.Trident USA Health ServicesRead More:biosensors market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biosensors-market tattoo removal market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tattoo-removal-market radiopharmaceuticals market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/radiopharmaceuticals-market-A14458 nutrigenomics market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nutrigenomics-market-A129082 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

