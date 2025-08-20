Share Your Input on Maine Agriculture & Food Programs - Windsor Fair Listening Session

MAINE, August 27 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: August 27, 2025

Start Time: 4:00 PM

Are you a Maine farmer or food producer who has received, or hopes to receive, funding or technical assistance from the State of Maine? Do you operate a meat or poultry processing business? Are you a livestock farmer who struggles to find adequate processing for your animals?

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry wants to hear from you. We are reviewing our financial assistance and licensing programs to ensure they are accessible, easy to navigate, and effective, while protecting the safety and abundance of Maine's food supply and being transparent stewards of public funds.

Join us for an in-person listening session at the Windsor Fair:

When: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Financial & Technical Assistance Tools: 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Meat & Poultry Processing: 5:006:00 p.m.

Where: Windsor Fair Administration Building, 82 Ridge Road, Windsor, ME 04363

This session, led by an independent facilitator, is an important opportunity to share your perspective and ideas. If you cannot attend, please know this is just one of several ways to participate. Additional listening sessions and online surveys will be available in the coming months. Well share details as soon as theyre finalized.

We hope youll join us at the Windsor Fair or take part through the other engagement opportunities to come. Your insights will help shape programs that work better for Maines agricultural community.

We look forward to your input.

Name: Craig Lapine, Bureau Director

