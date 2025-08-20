Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market to Reach USD 2.1 Billion Amid Rising Health & Beauty Demand

Collagen Peptide And Gelatin Market

Collagen Peptide And Gelatin Market projected to cross US$ 2.1 Bn by the end of 2035” — By Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global collagen peptide and gelatin market is witnessing significant growth as industries such as nutraceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals increasingly adopt collagen-based products for their functional and health benefits. According to recent market insights, the industry was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.Collagen peptides and gelatin are widely recognized bioactive ingredients derived from animal sources such as bovine, porcine, and marine. Their unique properties—including high bioavailability, skin regeneration capabilities, joint health support, and use in functional foods—have made them essential in multiple consumer-driven sectors.Request for sample copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1070 Key Players:• Amicogen• BioCell Technology LLC• Lonza Group Ltd• Nitta Gelatin, Inc.• GELITA AG• Norland Products Inc.• Gelnex• Ewald-Gelatine GmbH• Tessenderlo Group NV• Athos Collagen Pvt. Ltd.• PB Leiner• Funingpu• GeltechThe rising awareness of preventive healthcare, coupled with the booming dietary supplement industry, is fueling the growth of the collagen peptide and gelatin market. Collagen peptides, also known as hydrolyzed collagen, have gained popularity as a key ingredient in nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, and anti-aging products. Similarly, gelatin is a vital component in the food processing and pharmaceutical industries due to its gelling, stabilizing, and binding characteristics.Additionally, the increasing demand for clean-label, natural ingredients has accelerated the adoption of collagen peptides in functional beverages and protein-rich supplements. With growing consumer interest in holistic health and beauty from within, collagen-based solutions are carving a strong foothold in global markets.Key Market DriversRising Nutraceutical Consumption: Consumers are seeking natural supplements to promote joint health, skin elasticity, and bone strength. Collagen peptides fit seamlessly into this trend due to their scientifically proven benefits.Boom in Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry: Anti-aging creams, nutricosmetics, and beauty drinks enriched with collagen are driving product innovation. Increasing disposable income and rising beauty consciousness are further enhancing market adoption.Functional Food & Beverages Demand: The demand for protein-rich foods, energy bars, and collagen-infused drinks is creating new revenue streams for manufacturers.Medical and Pharmaceutical Applications: Collagen and gelatin are widely used in wound healing, tissue regeneration, drug delivery, and capsule manufacturing, offering steady growth opportunities.Marine Collagen Popularity: Growing awareness of sustainable and alternative sources has boosted demand for marine collagen, particularly in Europe and Asia Pacific.Market Challenges• While the market outlook remains positive, certain challenges could affect growth:• Supply Chain Constraints: Sourcing raw materials from animal-based sources raises sustainability and ethical concerns.• Regulatory Barriers: Variations in global food safety and pharmaceutical regulations can hinder product approvals.• Plant-Based Alternatives: Increasing consumer preference for vegan and plant-based supplements may limit animal-sourced collagen adoption.Market SegmentationSourceLivestock• Bovine• Porcine• Sheep• ChickenMarine• Fish• JellyfishForm• Powders• Granules• LiquidApplication• Cosmetic• Collagen Creams & Serums• Collagen Fillers• Face MaskPharmaceutical• Cream• Injection• TabletBy Region:• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Latin America• Middle East & AfricaRegional InsightsNorth America: The U.S. dominates the market due to high supplement consumption and well-established nutraceutical and cosmetic industries. Rising awareness of anti-aging and joint health products boosts market demand.Europe: The region benefits from strong demand for marine collagen and clean-label products, particularly in Germany, France, and the U.K. Strict regulations also push companies toward innovative and sustainable sourcing.Asia Pacific: Expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by rising disposable incomes, beauty trends, and increased adoption of collagen-based nutraceuticals in China, Japan, and South Korea.Latin America & Middle East: Emerging markets where increasing health awareness and growing investments in healthcare and beauty products are likely to fuel demand.Market Trends• Collagen-Infused Beverages: Rapid innovation in collagen drinks, smoothies, and ready-to-drink products to cater to health-conscious millennials.• Vegan Collagen Alternatives: Development of plant-based or lab-grown collagen substitutes is gaining momentum.• Sustainable Marine Collagen: Strong interest in marine-derived collagen due to eco-friendliness and higher absorption rates.• Expansion in Sports Nutrition: Athletes and fitness enthusiasts are driving demand for collagen-based protein powders for muscle recovery and endurance.• Advanced Pharmaceutical Applications: Use of collagen and gelatin in regenerative medicine, 3D bioprinting, and advanced drug delivery systems.Future OutlookThe global collagen peptide and gelatin market is poised for steady expansion through 2035, driven by rising consumer awareness of holistic health, beauty, and wellness. Innovations in sustainable sourcing, vegan alternatives, and advanced pharmaceutical uses are expected to further diversify applications.With nutraceuticals and functional foods gaining momentum, collagen peptides are likely to remain the fastest-growing product segment, while gelatin will continue to hold a strong position in pharmaceuticals and food processing. The Asia Pacific region is expected to outpace other markets, emerging as a hub for collagen-based innovations.Key Study Points• Collagen peptides are witnessing high demand in dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and beauty applications.• Gelatin remains essential in pharmaceuticals and food manufacturing.• Marine collagen and plant-based alternatives are creating new market opportunities.• North America and Asia Pacific dominate in terms of consumption and growth potential.• Ongoing R&D in medical and cosmetic applications is expected to redefine market dynamics.More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Fish Collagen Peptides Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fish-collagen-peptides-market.html Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/tissue-engineered-collagen-biomaterials-market.html Bovine-based Collagen for Biomedical Applications Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bovinebased-collagen-biomedical-applications-market.html Hydrolyzed Collagen Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hydrolyzed-collagen-market.html Global Collagen and Gelatin Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/collagen-and-gelatin-market.html Bioactive Peptide Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bioactive-peptide-market.html Peptide Therapeutics Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/peptide-therapeutics-market.html Collagen and HA-based Biomaterials Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/collagen-ha-based-biomaterials.html Low Endotoxin Gelatin Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/low-endotoxin-gelatin-market.html Bovine Blood Plasma Derivatives Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bovine-blood-plasma-derivatives-market.html Bovine Colostrum Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bovine-colostrum-market.html Bovine Lactoferrin Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bovine-lactoferrin-market.html Fetal Bovine Serum Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bovine-colostrum-market.html Porcine Vaccine Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/north-america-porcine-vaccine-market.html Poultry Health Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/poultry-health-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.