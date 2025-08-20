Algae Protein Market Revolution: Projected $709.0 Million Market by 2028 with 8.9% Annual Growth

Rise in demand for seats installed with IFEC systems, maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft, and increase in aircraft production drive the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Algae protein market size generated $361.4 million in 2020, and is projected to generate $709.0 million by 2028, witnessing with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.Rise in vegan population and multiple benefits of consuming algae protein drive the growth of the global algae protein market. However, impact on spirulina production due to climate change and presence of large number of alternatives for proteins restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, algae protein-fortified food along with innovation in technology presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.Download Sample Copy Of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12704 Use of spirulina in functional foods is expected to gain prominence in upcoming years. Products such as spirulina infused chocolates, juices, and smoothies are expected to be seen on shelf spaces in this decade.Algae protein can be alternative source of protein and is expected to witness increased adoption in upcoming years. Industrialized animal agriculture results multitude of problems including negative impact on environment. Animal husbandry is a leading contributor to a number of global issues, including deforestation, climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, antibiotic resistance, soil erosion and degradation, water overuse, and zoonotic diseases. Livestock contributes both directly and indirectly to climate change through emissions of green hose gases such as N2O, CO2, and CH4. As a result, alternative proteins sourced from algae have immense potential to create food products that are healthier and more ecologically sustainable. Thus, complex ecological and environmental problems associated with animal agriculture is expected to result in paradigm shift toward algae related products. Furthermore, algae can be cultivated in both freshwater & saline water and on non-arable land as well. In addition, algae produces higher protein per unit area per unit time when compared to traditional crops. Protein yield from microalgae has been reported to range from 4 to 15 tons/ha/year compared to protein productivity of 0.6 to 1.2 tons/ha/year from soybean. Thus, presence of high protein content in algae is expected to augment the market growth in coming years.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/algae-protein-market/purchase-options The global algae protein market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into spirulina and chlorella. By application it is segmented into nutraceuticals/supplements, food & beverages, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12704 Algae protein supplemented functional food products are still in their nascent stages in various developing as well as developed regions. These are still untapped, which presents a remunerative opportunity for manufacturers of algae protein in the functional food market. Multiple companies invested in research and development to launch unique and innovative products using Spirulina. For instance, squeeze dried launched spirulina flavored mermaid lemonade. Various other manufacturers are also launching spirulina infused drinks and foods. Furthermore, consumers across the globe are becoming aware about benefits regarding protein supplements, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.Leading players of the global algae protein industry analyzed in the research include Cyanotech Corporation, C.B.N. Bio-engineering Co., Ltd, Far East Microalgae Industries, Co., Ltd., Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., ltd., Gong Bih Enterprise Co., Ltd., Algenol biotech, Sun Chlorella Corporation, NB Laboratories, Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company Ltd, and Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Fungal Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fungal-protein-market-A12366 Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-ingredients-market-A07178 Fish Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fish-protein-market

