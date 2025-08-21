Continuous Bladder Irrigation Devices Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Continuous Bladder Irrigation Devices Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a significant growth in the market size of continuous bladder irrigation devices. Projected to rise from $1.34 billion in 2024 to $1.42 billion in 2025, the market will witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Several factors have contributed to this growth during the historical period including an increase in urological disorders, a surge in the elderly patient population, a rise in prostate cancer instances, escalating demand for postoperative care, and increased uptake in hospitals.

The market for continuous bladder irrigation devices is set to witness robust growth in the coming years, reaching a value of $1.77 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7%. This growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as increasing treatments for urinary retention, heightened awareness about urological health, a surge in cases of hematuria, an enhanced focus on patient comfort, and a rise in minimally invasive medical procedures. Key trends during this period include improvements in automated irrigation systems, the incorporation of real-time monitoring sensors, technology advancements for better infection control, progress in the coatings of catheter materials, and advancements in closed-system irrigation.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Continuous Bladder Irrigation Devices Market?

The upswing in urological disorders is likely to spur the expansion of the continuous bladder irrigation devices market. A urological disorder signifies a health issue impacting the urinary system or male genitals. Tends to rise with the aging population since older individuals are more susceptible to urinary and prostate problems. Continuous bladder irrigation (CBI) devices assist in managing these conditions by constantly washing the bladder, which helps in eliminating clots, debris, or infections. This helps to avoid catheter obstructions and promotes healing, particularly after surgeries. Taking as an example, in March 2023, the Government of Canada recorded around 12,500 new cases of bladder cancer and roughly 2,600 related fatalities in 2022, demonstrating the considerable impact of the disease that specific year. Hence, the escalating prevalence of urological disorders is fueling the growth of the continuous bladder irrigation devices market. The upsurge in surgical procedures is anticipated to bolsters the continuous bladder irrigation devices market due to the rising demand for postoperative bladder management solutions. Surgical procedure volume, indicative of the total surgeries conducted within healthcare establishments in a specified timeframe, is on the rise due to the swelling elderly populace as they are often at risk for chronic diseases that mostly require surgical interventions. CBI devices are employed during or post-surgery to consistently cleanse the bladder, thereby eradicating blood, clots, and debris. This averts catheter blockage, guarantees unobstructed urine flow and aids healing. An instance to cite would be the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's report of April 2025. According to them, public hospital elective surgery waitlists in 2023-24 witnessed 778,500 admissions, a 5.8% increase from the previous year's 735,500. Thus, the upswing in surgical procedure volume is fueling the growth of the continuous bladder irrigation devices market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Continuous Bladder Irrigation Devices Market?

Major players in the Continuous Bladder Irrigation Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Medline Industries LP

• Coloplast A/S

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Cook Medical LLC

• Hollister Incorporated

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Poly Medicure Limited

• Angiplast Pvt. Ltd.

• Sterimed Group

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Continuous Bladder Irrigation Devices Market In The Future?

Major corporations engaged in the continuous bladder irrigation (CBI) devices market are concentrating their efforts on crafting innovative products, such as those designated for postoperative care, aiming to upgrade urologic procedures. Postoperative care items, medical devices and supplies that facilitate healing, thwart infections, and control post-surgical pain, are pivotal for ensuring adequate patient recovery. For example, UNOQUIP GmbH, a Swiss firm known for its medical devices, made a public announcement in January 2025 regarding new additions to its existing lineup of postoperative catheter solutions. The releases include two specific catheters, the Hematuria Management Catheter and the 3-Way Silicone Foley Catheter, skillfully engineered to boost continuous bladder irrigation efficiency after urological surgeries. By launching these products, Uno Medical affirms its commitment to raise patient safety and comfort levels by addressing typical clinical complications such as clot retention and promoting effective bladder drainage. This enhancement of product offerings bolsters their presence in the CBI devices field and enables the company to more adequately provide advanced urologic care solutions to healthcare providers globally.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Continuous Bladder Irrigation Devices Market

The continuous bladder irrigation devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Foley 3 Way Catheters, Accessories, Irrigation Bags

2) By Application: Post-Surgical Irrigation, Bladder Cancer Management, Hemorrhagic Cystitis, Urinary Tract Infections, Trauma And Urinary Retention, Home-Based Irrigation

3) By End-Use: Hospitals, Long Term Care Facilities, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Foley 3 Way Catheters: Silicone 3-Way Foley Catheters, Latex 3-Way Foley Catheters, Antimicrobial-Coated Foley Catheters, Pediatric 3-Way Foley Catheters, Temperature Sensing Foley Catheters

2) By Accessories: Catheter Connectors, Catheter Stabilization Devices, Leg Drainage Bags, Extension Tubing, Clamps And Valves

3) By Irrigation Bags: Sterile Irrigation Bags, Non-Sterile Irrigation Bags, Pressure Irrigation Bags, Manual Irrigation Bags, Refillable Irrigation Bags

View the full continuous bladder irrigation devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/continuous-bladder-irrigation-devices-global-market-report

Global Continuous Bladder Irrigation Devices Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for continuous bladder irrigation devices. The regions analyzed in the 2025 report on the global continuous bladder irrigation devices market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, along with the leading region, North America. The projection for the market growth for the forthcoming year was also included in the report.

