Global Post-harvest Treatment Market to Reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2034, Driven by Sustainability and Technology Adoption

Post-harvest Treatment Market is set for strong growth, with market size projected to rise from USD 2.2 billion in 2024 to USD 4.5 billion by 2034

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Post-harvest Treatment Market is set for strong growth, with market size projected to rise from USD 2.2 billion in 2024 to USD 4.5 billion by 2034. This growth is supported by increasing food demand, the urgent need to reduce food waste, and growing adoption of eco-friendly technologies across the agricultural sector.According to industry reports, the demand for food preservation is expected to increase by 20% over the next decade, while the adoption of sustainable treatments is anticipated to grow at a rate of 15% annually. Key trends shaping the market include higher consumer preference for fresh produce, stricter sustainability goals from governments, and rising investment in research and technology. Recent studies highlight a 25% increase in R&D spending for eco-friendly formulations and a 30% rise in the use of AI-driven monitoring systems, which are improving efficiency and product quality.Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/002066 Market Volume and Regional OutlookIn terms of volume, the market is expected to expand from 1.5 million tons in 2024 to 2.8 million tons by 2034. While market value is rising faster than volume, this indicates a trend towards premium solutions with higher effectiveness. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead volume growth, with a projected CAGR of 6%, driven by higher agricultural output and rapid adoption of new technologies.Price TrendsPrices in the Post-harvest Treatment Market have shown fluctuations due to factors such as raw material shortages, higher energy costs, and global supply-demand shifts. Data shows that average spot prices for key chemicals increased by 8% in 2024, while regional differences remain significant. North America continues to experience higher costs due to logistics and tariffs, whereas Asia Pacific benefits from lower production expenses. Inflation and currency changes in emerging economies also play a role in pricing. Companies adopting AI-driven pricing models have seen a 3% improvement in average selling prices and a 1.5% boost in profit margins, underscoring the benefits of digital strategies.Key Growth DriversSustainability remains one of the strongest drivers for the market. Initiatives such as the European Union’s Farm to Fork Strategy, which aims to cut food waste by 50% by 2030, are pushing adoption of eco-friendly post-harvest treatments. Technological innovation is another critical factor. McKinsey reports that AI use in agriculture is growing at 30% annually, bringing significant improvements in monitoring and preservation methods. In addition, government funding is accelerating progress. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently allocated USD 500 million for research in sustainable post-harvest technologies, a move expected to boost innovation and adoption.Top 10 CompaniesSyngentaBayer CropScienceBASFDow AgroSciencesFMC CorporationNufarmAdama Agricultural SolutionsValent BioSciencesCorteva AgriscienceUPL LimitedChallenges in the MarketDespite the positive outlook, the industry faces hurdles. Regulatory compliance is costly and time-consuming, particularly in regions like Europe where REACH regulations require extensive testing before approval. Compliance costs have been rising by about 12% each year, slowing product launches. Operational barriers, such as inadequate cold chain infrastructure, also pose challenges. According to the World Bank, only 30% of developing countries currently have reliable cold chain systems, limiting the reach of treatments in some markets. Smaller companies further face difficulties in adopting advanced technologies, with nearly half citing financial constraints as the biggest barrier.Post-harvest Treatment Market SegmentationBy Product TypeChemical TreatmentsBiological TreatmentsPhysical TreatmentsBy ApplicationFruitsVegetablesCereals & GrainsBy End UserFarmersFood Processing CompaniesRetailersBy TechnologyAI-driven Monitoring SystemsIoT-based SolutionsTraditional MethodsBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesDistributorsOnline PlatformsRequest customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/002066 OutlookOverall, the Post-harvest Treatment Market is on a strong growth path, supported by the twin forces of sustainability and technological innovation. With governments, research bodies, and private companies increasing their focus on reducing food waste and improving food quality, the industry is expected to deliver more effective and eco-friendly solutions in the coming decade.

