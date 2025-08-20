Agricultural Micronutrients Market to Reach USD 16.7 Bn by 2035, Growing at 7.3% CAGR | TMR Analysis

Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Soil nutrient deficiencies and sustainable farming practices fuel strong growth in the global agricultural micronutrients market

Soil Health and Sustainable Farming to Drive Agricultural Micronutrients Market Toward USD 16.7 Bn by 2035” — By Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The agricultural micronutrients market , valued at US$ 7.7 Bn in 2024, is projected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2035, reaching an estimated US$ 16.7 Bn by the end of 2035. The industry is at the forefront of supporting global food security, as micronutrients such as zinc, boron, iron, and copper play a vital role in enhancing crop productivity, resilience, and nutritional quality.Access key findings and insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74472 Market Size and GrowthThe demand for agricultural micronutrients has been expanding significantly due to the rising need for sustainable farming solutions and enhanced crop yields. With global food requirements expected to double by 2050, the depletion of soil quality poses a serious challenge to agricultural productivity. Micronutrients, though required in small amounts, have an outsized impact on plant growth, influencing enzyme activation, photosynthesis, and resistance to pests and diseases.The market’s double-digit growth is underpinned by technological innovations such as slow-release formulations, chelated micronutrients, and nanotechnology-enabled solutions that improve absorption efficiency. Moreover, collaborations between manufacturers and local distributors are expanding product availability to farmers worldwide. The steady rise in government initiatives to ensure soil enrichment further strengthens this growth trajectory.Market SegmentationAgricultural micronutrients are segmented primarily by product type, application method, and crop category.By Product: Zinc dominates the market with a 47.4% share, as zinc deficiency is one of the most prevalent soil issues, particularly in Asia-Pacific. Iron and boron also remain key categories due to their role in chlorophyll synthesis and reproductive growth.By Application: Soil treatment and foliar sprays are the most widely adopted methods. While soil application corrects widespread deficiencies, foliar sprays provide targeted nutrient delivery. Fertigation is increasingly popular in precision farming.By Crop Type: Cereal grains, fruits & vegetables, and oilseeds & pulses form the major segments. With the global shift toward nutritious food and biofortified crops, micronutrient use is growing rapidly in horticulture and specialty crops.This diversification in application ensures micronutrients are indispensable across different farming systems and crop varieties.Regional AnalysisThe Asia-Pacific region leads the market with a 36.6% share, supported by its vast agricultural base and rapidly growing population. India and China, facing severe soil nutrient depletion, are aggressively adopting micronutrient fertilizers, backed by government subsidies and awareness campaigns.Europe holds a 33% share, driven by strict environmental regulations and the push toward sustainable agriculture. Farmers in the region prioritize organic practices and precision farming technologies, making micronutrients an integral component of eco-friendly crop production.North America follows closely, where advanced farming practices, high adoption of precision agriculture, and demand for fortified food drive consumption. Meanwhile, Latin America and Africa represent emerging markets, where micronutrient adoption is tied to addressing soil infertility and meeting the food requirements of growing populations.Market Drivers and ChallengesKey Drivers:Soil Micronutrient Deficiency: Intensive farming and heavy reliance on chemical fertilizers have depleted essential micronutrients from soils, necessitating supplementation.Sustainable Agriculture Movement: Farmers are increasingly embracing eco-friendly inputs, reducing synthetic fertilizer dependency, and adopting micronutrient-based formulations to maintain soil health.Global Food Security Needs: Rising populations and dietary shifts toward more nutrient-rich food are pushing the demand for biofortified and high-yield crops, boosting micronutrient demand.Challenges:High Cost of Specialty Fertilizers: Advanced formulations like chelated micronutrients and nano-enabled solutions are often expensive, limiting adoption in cost-sensitive regions.Lack of Awareness Among Farmers: In developing regions, many farmers are unaware of the benefits of micronutrients or apply them incorrectly, leading to underutilization.Environmental Concerns: While micronutrients improve sustainability, improper application can still lead to soil and water contamination. Regulations continue to evolve to address this risk.Market TrendsThe agricultural micronutrients industry is being shaped by several transformative trends:Precision Agriculture Integration: Use of digital soil mapping, drones, and sensors enables farmers to identify nutrient deficiencies and apply the right micronutrient at the right time.Nano and Slow-Release Technologies: Manufacturers are innovating products that release nutrients gradually, enhancing absorption and reducing environmental loss.Organic and Bio-based Fertilizers: Growing consumer preference for organic food has fueled demand for micronutrient solutions compatible with organic farming.Fortification of Staple Crops: Programs in Asia and Africa are promoting micronutrient-enriched fertilizers to combat malnutrition by increasing the nutritional value of food crops.These trends highlight the shift toward efficiency, sustainability, and consumer-driven agriculture.Competitive LandscapeThe agricultural micronutrients market is moderately consolidated, with key players focusing on innovation, partnerships, and expansion strategies.Major players include: Yara International, BASF, Nutrien Ltd., The Mosaic Company, and Koch Agronomic Services.Emerging innovators: AgroLiquid, Agro-K Corporation, Sound Agriculture, and Sure Crop Fertilizers are making strides with specialized liquid micronutrient formulations.Strategic approaches: Companies are investing in R&D for advanced formulations, expanding into high-growth regions, and forming alliances with cooperatives to widen their farmer outreach.This competitive environment is pushing the industry toward higher efficiency and sustainability standards, ensuring steady growth.Future OutlookLooking ahead to 2035, the agricultural micronutrients market is poised for robust expansion. Growing emphasis on soil health, climate resilience, and sustainable farming practices will ensure that micronutrients remain central to agriculture. 