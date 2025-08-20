Micro Mobility Market Set to Reach USD 150 Billion by 2034, Driven by Urbanization and Sustainability Efforts

Reports And Data

Micro Mobility Market is on track for remarkable growth, with its size projected to rise from USD 45.0 billion in 2024 to USD 150.0 billion by 2034

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Micro Mobility Market is on track for remarkable growth, with its size projected to rise from USD 45.0 billion in 2024 to USD 150.0 billion by 2034. This expansion reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% and highlights the growing importance of micro-mobility solutions in addressing urban transportation challenges.Electric scooters are expected to remain the largest market segment, while electric bikes are projected to grow at the fastest pace. Rising urban congestion, environmental concerns, and the need for efficient last-mile connectivity are fueling demand across major cities worldwide. With governments and private companies investing heavily in sustainable transport, micro-mobility is emerging as a practical solution for daily commuting and reducing carbon emissions.North America currently leads the global market share, supported by early adoption and favorable policy support. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth over the next decade due to rapid urbanization, expanding infrastructure, and government-backed smart city projects. This region’s young population and rising adoption of shared mobility platforms are expected to further accelerate demand.Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/004116 Technology is playing a central role in shaping the market. Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities and improved battery technologies are enhancing fleet management, safety, and user experience. Battery innovations are also forecasted to reduce operational costs by as much as 30% over the next ten years, making micro-mobility more affordable for both operators and consumers. According to the International Energy Agency, global sales of electric vehicles, including micro-mobility solutions, are expected to grow by 40% annually, underlining the sector’s strong potential.Market Drivers: Urbanization and Green InitiativesThe two strongest forces behind the industry’s growth are urbanization and sustainability. With the United Nations estimating that 68% of the global population will live in urban areas by 2050, cities are under pressure to adopt cleaner and more efficient transportation systems. Micro-mobility solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes are increasingly being positioned as affordable and eco-friendly alternatives to cars.Government initiatives are further supporting this trend. The European Union’s Green Deal, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 55% by 2030, is encouraging the use of low-emission transport. Similarly, the U.S. Department of Transportation has committed $1.5 billion to sustainable mobility projects, including infrastructure for micro-mobility vehicles. On the industry side, companies such as Lime are actively innovating. In 2024, Lime launched a new series of electric scooters equipped with stronger batteries and IoT features, designed to improve durability and performance for urban riders.Market Challenges: Regulation and InfrastructureDespite its promising outlook, the Micro Mobility Market faces hurdles. Regulations differ widely across countries and cities, creating complexities for operators. For instance, strict safety and vehicle standards in Europe can raise costs by up to 25%, according to the European Transport Safety Council.Infrastructure remains another significant barrier. A report by the National Association of City Transportation Officials revealed that only 30% of U.S. cities currently have adequate infrastructure to support micro-mobility services such as bike lanes and dedicated parking areas. This limits large-scale adoption in many urban environments. Safety concerns also persist, with nearly half of potential users citing safety as a major factor affecting their willingness to adopt micro-mobility, according to the International Transport Forum.Micro Mobility Market SegmentationBy Product TypeElectric ScootersElectric BikesElectric SkateboardsHoverboardsBy ApplicationLast-Mile ConnectivityUrban CommutingLeisure and RecreationBy End UserIndividualsCorporate FleetsGovernment and MunicipalitiesBy TechnologyIoT-EnabledNon-IoTBy Distribution ChannelOnlineOfflineRequest customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/004116 Industry OutlookCompanies such as Bird, Lime, and Spin continue to lead the market with a focus on expanding fleets, improving service offerings, and investing in sustainability. As cities embrace green transportation initiatives and consumers seek affordable alternatives to traditional commuting, the micro-mobility sector is set to become an essential part of the urban transportation network.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.