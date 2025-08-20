Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Analyzing Competitive Pressure and Investment Trends

Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Type

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising demand for clean water in municipal and industrial applications, strict wastewater discharge regulations, and increased investments in industrial sectors are fueling the expansion of the global water treatment chemicals market Market Outlook:Allied Market Research reports that the market, valued at $33.3 billion in 2019, is expected to reach $46.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% (2020–2027).𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1038 Market Drivers:- Growing demand for safe water in municipal & industrial sectors- Stringent environmental regulations on wastewater discharge- Rising industrialization and water usageChallenges: Availability of alternative treatment methods & environmental concerns related to chemical usage.Opportunities: Increased adoption of silver-based biocides and rising demand from emerging economies.Segment Insights:-By Type:- Corrosion Inhibitors led the market in 2019, driven by demand from oil & gas, pulp & paper, and chemical industries.- Scale Inhibitors & Dispersants to record the fastest CAGR of 6.1%, reducing scale-forming compounds in equipment and flow lines.By End-use:- Industrial Segment held over three-fifths of the market in 2019 and will maintain dominance through 2027.- Municipal & Others Segment to witness fastest CAGR of 5.2%, driven by demand for safe drinking water.Regional HighlightsAsia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2019 and is expected to post the fastest CAGR of 5.4% through 2027, fueled by urbanization, economic growth, stricter water quality standards, and infrastructure development.Key Players:- Akzo Nobel N.V.- BASF SE- Baker Hughes Company- Kemira OYJ- Ecolab Inc.- SNF Floerger- Lonza Group AG- Suez SA- Solenis LLC- Dow Chemical Company𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-treatment-chemicals-market/purchase-options About Us:AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

