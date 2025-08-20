Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market to Expand at a 7.1% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $94.91 Bn

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Worth?

The market size for outsourcing services in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals has seen a robust expansion in past years. The market size which stood at $66.87 billion in 2024 is predicted to escalate to $71.87 billion in 2025, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The surge in the historical period is primarily due to the need for expertise in therapies and global trial designs, the mounting number of trials for orphan drugs and rare diseases, the hike in the development of biologics and biosimilars, the increased utilization of laboratory testing and analytical services, alongside the growth of virtual biotech companies.

In the forthcoming years, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market is projected to experience significant growth, potentially reaching a value of $94.91 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This growth during the forecast period is likely to be due to the increasing demand for quicker drug approvals, the global expansion of clinical research activities, the worldwide increase in clinical trial volumes, heightened outsourcing of phase I-IV trials, and a focus on adaptive and decentralized trials. The forecast period is also expected to see rising trends such as cloud-based platforms for real-time collaboration, the implementation of AI and ML in drug discovery and development, improved bioinformatics and data analytics, lab services' automation and robotics, and the utilization of electronic data capture systems.

Download a free sample of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25709&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market?

The upswing in clinical research activities is anticipated to drive the biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market's expansion. Clinical research involves systematic studies with human participants to gain a better understanding of health conditions and assess the safety and efficacy of medical interventions. The escalation in clinical research is primarily due to the growing burden of chronic diseases, necessitating the creation and evaluation of novel therapies to improve patient care. The outsourcing of biotechnology and pharmaceutical services bolsters clinical research by offering expert knowledge and cutting-edge infrastructure, thereby ensuring efficient, affordable, and compliant execution of trials on a global scale. For example, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, a UK-based industry association, reported in November 2023 that there was a 4.3% yearly increase in industry-led clinical trials in the UK, rising from 394 in 2021 to 411 in 2022. Hence, the spike in clinical research activities is propelling the growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market?

Major players in the Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• LabCorp Holdings

• IQVIA Inc.

• ICON plc.

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• Syneos Health

• Catalent Inc.

• Charles River Laboratories

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Sector?

Leading businesses in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing sector are honing their focus on the creation of high-tech offerings such as cloud-based platforms, which foster real-time teamwork and remote accessibility. These platforms, based on the internet, enable users to utilize various computing resources like storage, software, and processor power without the need for local servers or devices. As an example, in March 2023, Charles River Labs, a renowned US non-clinical contract research establishment, introduced Apollo, a cloud-based system aimed at enhancing toxicology research. This platform offers a distinctive edge by simplifying client access to a myriad of study data, thereby facilitating safety and toxicology assessments. The platform also features autonomously-operable services that let users track study status, analyze data, and retrieve crucial documents. A notable feature of the platform is a quoting tool that aids in accurate and efficient budgeting.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Share?

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Consulting, Regulatory Affairs, Product Design And Development, Auditing And Assessment, Product Maintenance, Training And Education, Other Services

2) By Application: Oncology, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Infectious Diseases

3) By End-Use: Pharma, Biotech

Subsegments:

1) By Consulting: Strategic Consulting, Market Access Consulting, Commercialization Strategy, Portfolio Management, Technology And Digital Transformation Consulting

2) By Regulatory Affairs: Regulatory Submissions, Compliance And Risk Management, Product Registration, Labeling And Packaging Review, Regulatory Intelligence

3) By Product Design And Development: Formulation Development, Preclinical Development, Bioprocess Development, Analytical Development, Drug Delivery System Design

4) By Auditing And Assessment: Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Audits, Good Clinical Practice (GCP) Audits, Quality System Audits, Supplier And Vendor Audits, Risk Assessments

5) By Product Maintenance: Lifecycle Management, Change Management, Technical Support, Software And IT System Updates, Compliance Monitoring

6) By Training And Education: Regulatory Training, Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) Training, Pharmacovigilance Training, Clinical Trial Training, Quality Management Systems Training

7) By Other Services: Intellectual Property Support, Medical Writing, Data Management And Biostatistics, Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety, Translation And Localization Services

View the full biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biotechnology-and-pharmaceutical-services-outsourcing-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing. Moving forward, the highest growth rate is predicted for the Asia-Pacific region. The report considers the markets of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Advanced Therapeutics Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-therapeutics-pharmaceutical-outsourcing-global-market-report

Biologics Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biologics-outsourcing-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical Fill And Finish Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-fill-and-finish-outsourcing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.