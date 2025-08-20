Gala by Guliz Tavukcuoglu Wins Iron A' Design Award in Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Category

Gala

Guliz Tavukcuoglu's Innovative Lighting Design, Gala, Receives Prestigious Recognition from the A' Design Award and Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced Gala by Guliz Tavukcuoglu as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Gala within the lighting industry and design community, positioning it as a notable and innovative design solution.Gala's unique design approach aligns with current trends in the lighting industry, which emphasize the integration of decorative elements with functional lighting. By offering a versatile and adaptable solution that can be used in various settings, such as pendant lighting, wall sconces, or table lamps, Gala meets the needs of both designers and end-users seeking innovative and aesthetically pleasing lighting options.Gala stands out in the market through its distinctive stylized bud shape, which offers a different appearance from various angles. The translucent porcelain body allows for a soft and gentle light emission, while the concealed LED light source provides visual comfort. The natural brass connection elements add an elegant touch, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of the design.The recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Guliz Tavukcuoglu and her team to continue pushing the boundaries of lighting design. This achievement may inspire future projects that further explore the integration of decorative elements with functional lighting, as well as the use of sustainable and innovative materials.Interested parties may learn more about Gala and its award-winning design by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About Guliz TavukcuogluGuliz Tavukcuoglu, an interior architect from Turkey, has been creating original designs since 2002. In 2007, she founded GNT Interior Architecture Design Project Implementation Industry and Trade Limited Company to bring her unique designs to life. Recognizing the need for designs that give spaces an identity and personal touch, Tavukcuoglu developed the Gul'iz collection in 2025 to celebrate her 30th year in the profession. Gala, with its distinctive bud shape, porcelain body, and brass connection parts, is a special piece from this collection.About Gnt Interior ArchitectureGnt Interior Architecture Ltd. Co. offers a comprehensive range of services, including corporate identity, concept design, and project-focused interior architectural solutions. With a strong focus on restaurant, café, and office spaces, the company also serves the residential, retail, and health center sectors. Gnt Interior Architecture creates personalized spaces by seamlessly blending aesthetics and function, drawing from its artistic and scientific foundation.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that enhance quality of life and drive positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winner designs demonstrate the skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity of their creators, and are expected to be highly-regarded, admired, and cherished creations that are both practical and innovative.About A' Design AwardThe A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award is a distinguished competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative lighting designers, creative design agencies, progressive companies, and respected brands in the lighting and interior design industries. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their ingenuity, gain global recognition, and be celebrated for their outstanding lighting design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries with open participation from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Awards have been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society since 2008. Interested individuals can explore more about the A' Design Awards, view jury members, discover past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.