KDI Holdings Unveils La Tien Villa: Vietnam’s First Luxury Development in North Nha Trang

La Tien Villa - The first luxury residence in North Nha Trang The project delivers enduring quality through visionary design and world-class amenities. At the heart of the project lies the Music Square

NHA TRANG, KHANH HOA, VIETNAM, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Developer KDI Holdings has officially launched La Tien Villa , a landmark project co-developed with Masterise Homes, a premier name in international branded real estate. This marks the debut of luxury property in the heart of North Nha Trang, introducing a new living philosophy that seamlessly blends with pristine nature in "The Fairy Land of the Jade Bay." La Tien Villa is designed for an exclusive wealthy community to experience a life of true fulfillment: steeped in culture, immersed in art, and overflowing with meaningful experiences.Luxury Living Anchored by an International MarinaLa Tien Villa is poised to become the first and only private, gated compound for Nha Trang's elite. Situated on the extended Tran Phu Street, the project boasts a rare and privileged Feng Shui position, with the majestic Co Tien Mountain at its back and the serene, crystal-clear Jade Bay at its front.This is the first luxury property in urban North Nha Trang with a private, international-standard marina. The collection of 668 limited-edition villas is architecturally conceived as "breathing houses," with airy, open spaces that harmonize with nature. The design delivers a living environment that is vibrant enough for urban engagement and convenience, yet offers complete privacy for ultimate peace and tranquility.100% villa features spacious fronts and airy rears, and the development offers six distinct product types, eight typical layouts, and six unique exterior architectural styles, all crafted by leading professional design consultants. A key highlight is the complete Home Living furniture package for the living room, kitchen, garden, and pool, delivered with a Modern Wabi Sabi aesthetic that celebrates sophisticated simplicity and elegant comfort in harmony with nature.The development’s signature amenities include a convention center with an integrated beach club and a bustling Boutique House commercial street, anchored by a Flower Slope inspired by San Francisco’s Lombard Street. Complementing these are an indoor–outdoor sports complex with four pickleball courts, a children’s play area, two swimming pools (infinity and tropical), and an outdoor observatory overlooking Nha Trang Bay. It also features a healing center and clinic in partnership with a brand from Singapore.This visionary project builds on the recently announced partnership between KDI Holdings and Masterise Homes, a premier name in international branded real estate. As co-developer, Masterise Homes will collaborate with KDI Holdings to define the architectural vision, oversee material selection, and consult on the comprehensive amenity system, ensuring a development of enduring quality and distinction.Lasting Freedom Built on Enduring MemoriesWith the core message "Lasting Memory – Lasting Freedom," La Tien Villa transcends the typical luxury real estate project. It embodies the aspiration for a peaceful sanctuary where an elite community can connect with nature and a life brimming with cultural pride, where the soul flourishes through art, and every moment is imbued with profound meaning.The Music Square is a centerpiece of the project, designed to host up to 5,000 spectators. It features a symbolic 20-meter Vietnamese Bronze Drum structure, accompanied by eight sculptures of traditional musical instruments. Together, these elements represents KDI Holdings’ meticulous investment and dedication to creating a new cultural and artistic landmark for both national and international events.Adhering to a philosophy that grounds sustainable living in nature, La Tien Villa has a remarkably low construction density of only 19.52%. All amenities are thoughtfully integrated with the lush landscape, with over 13,000 m² of dedicated green spaces and water features.Mrs. Nguyen Hai Tam, CEO of KDI Holdings, stated on behalf of the co developers: “With La Tien Villa, KDI Holdings is not only creating an international-standard living space with a full 5-star amenity system. We are also establishing a cultural and artistic landmark in the heart of this coastal city, a place where traditional values are honored and nature is both preserved and celebrated.”About KDI GroupKDI Holdings is a diversified corporation with a portfolio spanning real estate, hospitality, entertainment, art, luxury yachts, high-end furniture, STEM education, high-tech agriculture, and renewable energy. For over a decade, KDI Holdings has been committed to creating high-quality products and services. With a daily "creative aspiration," KDI Holdings aims to deliver more sustainable and meaningful value to its customers and the community, with the goal of becoming "the most loved corporation." For more information, please visit: https://kdiholdings.com.vn/

