Diabetes Devices Market to Double to US$ 70.6 Bn by 2035, Fueling a Revolution in Personalized Patient Care | TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global health challenge posed by diabetes is monumental and growing. According to major health organizations, the number of people living with diabetes is rising at an alarming rate, driven by factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes, and rising obesity rates. In response to this public health crisis, the diabetes devices market has emerged as a critical sector, offering a range of innovative tools that empower patients to manage their condition more effectively and lead healthier lives. The market's financial outlook underscores its vital role in modern healthcare, with a projected value that is more than doubling in just over a decade.Valued at US$ 32.4 billion in 2024, the global diabetes devices industry is on a clear and aggressive growth path. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2035, reaching a staggering US$ 70.6 billion by the end of 2035. This substantial growth reflects not only the increasing prevalence of the disease but also a fundamental shift in diabetes care—from reactive management to proactive, technology-driven self-care. The Evolving Landscape of Diabetes DevicesThe diabetes devices market is a diverse and dynamic ecosystem, encompassing a range of products that fall into two primary categories: glucose monitoring and insulin delivery.Glucose Monitoring Devices: This segment is experiencing a significant evolution. While traditional blood glucose meters (BGM) and test strips remain a staple, the market is rapidly shifting towards more advanced and convenient technologies. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices are at the forefront of this change. CGMs consist of a tiny sensor inserted under the skin that continuously measures glucose levels in the interstitial fluid, a transmitter that sends the data wirelessly, and a receiver or smartphone app that displays the readings. This technology provides real-time data and trend analysis, allowing patients to make informed decisions about diet, exercise, and insulin dosing, thereby improving glycemic control and reducing the risk of dangerous fluctuations. The rapid adoption and expanding reimbursement for CGM systems, particularly for those with Type 2 diabetes, is a major growth driver.Insulin Delivery Devices: This category is also marked by a move toward greater convenience and personalization. While insulin pens and syringes are still widely used, the market for insulin pumps is growing rapidly. Insulin pumps are small, computerized devices that deliver insulin continuously throughout the day through a small cannula. They offer greater flexibility and precision than multiple daily injections. The development of patch pumps, which are smaller and more discreet, has further accelerated their adoption. The ultimate goal is the development of a fully closed-loop system, also known as an Artificial Pancreas System (APS), which integrates a CGM with an insulin pump, using a sophisticated algorithm to automatically adjust insulin delivery based on real-time glucose readings, with minimal user input.Key Trends and Drivers Shaping the MarketThe journey to a US$70.6 billion valuation is fueled by a number of powerful market drivers and technological trends:Soaring Global Diabetes Prevalence: The most significant factor is the dramatic increase in the number of diabetes cases worldwide. Rising obesity rates, sedentary lifestyles, and an aging population are leading to an epidemic of Type 2 diabetes. This creates a vast and growing patient base, which in turn drives the demand for effective management devices.Shift to Home Healthcare and Self-Management: Patients are increasingly empowered and motivated to manage their condition from the comfort of their homes. This trend has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which normalized telemedicine and remote monitoring. The demand for user-friendly, portable, and data-connected devices is at an all-time high, allowing for greater autonomy and reducing the need for frequent clinical visits.Technological Integration and AI: The integration of diabetes devices with digital health solutions is a key trend. CGM and insulin pump data are being synced with mobile apps, cloud-based platforms, and AI-powered software. These systems analyze vast amounts of data to provide personalized insights, predict glucose trends, and assist patients and clinicians in making better treatment decisions. The move towards interoperable systems that can communicate with each other will further enhance the user experience and clinical outcomes.The Rise of the Artificial Pancreas: The development and commercialization of the artificial pancreas are arguably the most significant future trend. These closed-loop systems promise to automate much of the burden of diabetes management, reducing the risk of hypoglycemic and hyperglycemic events and dramatically improving the quality of life for patients. Continued R&D and regulatory approvals for these systems will be a major growth catalyst.Favorable Reimbursement Policies: The increasing recognition of the long-term cost-effectiveness of advanced diabetes devices, such as CGMs and pumps, is leading to more favorable reimbursement policies from insurance providers and governments. This improves patient access to these high-cost devices and expands the overall market.Top Manufacturers:Insulet CorporationMedtronicTandem Diabetes Care, Inc.SOOIL Developments Co., LtdF. Hoffmann-La Roche AGYpsomed LogoTerumo CorporationMicroTech Medical, Inc.Jiangsu Delfu Co., Ltd.Medtrum Technologies Inc.Novo Nordisk A/SSanofiAbbottOther Prominent PlayersThe Road Ahead: Challenges and OpportunitiesDespite the optimistic outlook, the diabetes devices market faces challenges, including the high cost of advanced devices, especially for those in low-income settings, and a need for greater patient education on the use of these complex technologies. However, the opportunity for innovation remains immense. The development of next-generation, non-invasive glucose monitoring technologies and more accessible, affordable devices for emerging markets will be crucial for reaching the full potential of this market.The diabetes devices market is not just an industry; it is a vital part of the global effort to combat a growing chronic disease. 