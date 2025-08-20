Connected Wearable Patches Market to Reach USD $10.7818156328104 Billion by 2029 at 13.8% CAGR

Connected Wearable Patches Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Connected Wearable Patches Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Connected Wearable Patches Market?

The market size for connected wearable patches has seen a significant rise in past years. The market is predicted to expand from $5.62 billion in 2024 to $6.42 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth during the historic period is due to factors such as the increased usage of remote patient monitoring, a surge in chronic diseases, increased demand for real-time health data, and a wider utilization of smartphones and Bluetooth-enabled devices. Additionally, the digitization of healthcare and integration of telehealth also contribute to this growth.

The market size of connected wearable patches is projected to experience substantial expansion in the coming years, projected to reach $10.78 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. Factors contributing to this expected growth during the forecast period include the increased incorporation of AI and IoT in healthcare, a heightened emphasis on personalized medicine, escalating investments in health tech startups focused on wearables, a growing elderly demographic necessitating continuous health monitoring, and an increased acceptance of preventive healthcare solutions. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period encompass improvements in sensor miniaturization, advancements in data analysis for health-related insights, progress in battery and power collection technologies, incorporation with telehealth platforms, and the integration of health data storage on the cloud.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Connected Wearable Patches Market Growth?

The surge in consciousness about fitness and wellness is anticipated to drive future growth in the market for connected wearable patches. This heightened awareness entails an understanding of the significance of consistent physical exercise and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for overall health. The mounting concerns around chronic illnesses have led to an upswing in fitness and wellness consciousness, prompting people to embrace healthier living patterns for improved long-term health. Connected wearable patches contribute to this rise in awareness by constantly tracking crucial health statistics, offering real-time feedback, and inspiring users to stay active and adhere to healthier routines. For example, a survey conducted by the US-based non-profit organization, the International Food Information Council, in May 2022 among 1,005 American adults aged 18–80 and Gen Z adults aged 18–24, revealed that roughly 52% of participants followed a specific dietary regimen or eating habits, a rise from 39% in 2021. The most frequently adopted strategies included clean eating (16%), mindful eating (14%), and calorie counting (13%). Consequently, the surge in fitness and wellness consciousness is propelling the expansion of the connected wearable patches market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Connected Wearable Patches Market?

Major players in the Connected Wearable Patches Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medtronic plc

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• ZOLL Medical Corporation

• Dexcom Inc.

• Insulet Corporation

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Connected Wearable Patches Market?

Leading businesses in the connected wearable patches sector are concentrating on pioneering technologies like sweat-sensing biopatch platforms. These platforms provide real-time, personalized hydration data for industrial workers. The biopatch, equipped with various biosensors, can monitor fluid and electrolyte loss, body temperature, and movement patterns in real-time, which allows for preventative hydration and heat stress management. For example, in April 2024, Epicore Biosystems, an American digital health firm, released the Connected Hydration and an accompanying mobile app. The innovative wearable patch system is designed to aid industrial workers in averting dehydration and heat-related injuries via real-time feedback. It features a flexible, non-rechargeable biopatch with a battery life of 1,000 hours, real-time dehydration alarms through haptic feedback, and a mobile app for monitoring fluid consumption and biometric patterns. It has a sturdy design licensed for risky environments and utilizes machine learning based on over 420,000 field datapoints.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Connected Wearable Patches Market Report?

The connected wearable patches market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Glucose Monitoring Patches, Cardiac Monitoring Patches, Electromyography (EMG) Patches, Transdermal Drug Delivery Patches, Electroencephalography (EEG) Patches, Other Types

2) By Sensor Technology: Electrocardiography (ECG), Photoplethysmography (PPG), Accelerometry, Gyroscope, Temperature Sensing

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Remote Patient Monitoring, Fitness And Wellness Monitoring, Drug Delivery, Sports And Performance Monitoring, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Home Care, Fitness Centers, Research Institutions, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Glucose Monitoring Patches: Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Patches, Flash Glucose Monitoring (FGM) Patches, Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Patches, Adhesive Enzyme-Based Glucose Patches

2) By Cardiac Monitoring Patches: Electrocardiography Monitoring Patches, Arrhythmia Detection Patches, Remote Cardiac Telemetry Patches, Holter Monitoring Patches

3) By Electromyography (EMG) Patches: Surface Electromyography Patches, Wireless Electromyography Sensor Patches, Multi-channel Electromyography Patches, Rehabilitation Monitoring Electromyography Patches

4) By Transdermal Drug Delivery Patches: Nicotine Delivery Patches, Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Patches, Pain Management Patches (e.g., Fentanyl), Neurological Drug Delivery Patches, Anti-hypertensive Patches

5) By Electroencephalography (EEG) Patches: Sleep Monitoring Electroencephalography Patches, Seizure Detection Electroencephalography Patches, Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) Patches, Cognitive Performance Monitoring Patches

6) By Other Types: Hydration Monitoring Patches, Temperature Monitoring Patches, Sweat Analysis Patches, Oxygen Saturation (SpO₂) Monitoring Patches, Respiratory Rate Monitoring Patches

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Connected Wearable Patches Industry?

In the 2025 Connected Wearable Patches Global Market Report, North America held the leading position for the preceding year. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth in the specified forecast period. The report comprehensively covers various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

