Dental Chair Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Dental Chair Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Dental Chair Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been a significant expansion in the size of the dental chair market, with a predicted increase from $1.15 billion in 2024 to $1.22 billion in 2025, which amounts to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The factors that contributed to this growth during the historical period include a heightened awareness about maintaining oral health, an increase in dental insurance coverage, a rise in dental caries and periodontal disease cases, a graying population in need of restorative dental care, and a surge in preventive dental checkups.

Predictions indicate robust growth in the dental chair market size in the coming years, with an estimated increase to $1.54 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This surge over the forecast period can be traced back to factors such as the increasing demand for aesthetic and cosmetic dentistry, higher disposable income in emerging economies, widespread hospital-based dental services, growing needs from pediatric and geriatric demographics, and the rise in dental tourism. Technical advancements like IoT and smart sensor integration, digitized delivery systems, voice-controlled operations, wireless appliance integration, and touchscreen, as well as app-based control systems, are major trends set to shape this market during the forecasted timeline.

Download a free sample of the dental chair market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25736&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Dental Chair Market?

The growth of the dental chair market is likely to be fueled by the escalating demand for dental procedures. Dental interventions, which vary from routine preventive maintenance to intricate restorative surgeries, are maneuvers carried out by dentists or dental professionals to preserve or enhance oral health. The surge in dental procedures can be attributed to heightened public awareness regarding oral health and the pursuit of treatments for both medical and aesthetic purposes. A dental chair facilitates dental procedures by enabling the dentist to comfortably position the patient and better access their oral cavity. For example, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), a national entity in Australia tasked with gathering and disseminating data about the country's health and welfare systems, reported that in the fiscal year 2022–23, there were more than 452,232 dental procedures recorded in hospitals, a significant escalation from the 421,348 procedures carried out in the fiscal year 2021–22, implying a growing demand for hospital-based dental services. Consequently, the surging necessity for dental procedures is stimulating the expansion of the dental chair market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Dental Chair Market?

Major players in the Dental Chair Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.

• Planmeca Oy

• Cefla S.C.

• Midmark Corporation

• J. Morita Corporation

• A-dec Inc.

• Takara Belmont Corporation

• Alliage S/A

• XO CARE A/S

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Dental Chair Industry?

The focus of leading businesses in the dental chair market is on the production of innovative chairs, including digitally connected dental chairs and delivery systems, to optimize treatment efficiency, boost patient comfort and offer flawless integration with diagnostic and imaging tools. These digitally connected dental chairs and delivery systems are sophisticated units equipped with software and digital interfaces that make realtime data sharing, automated positioning and interaction with imaging and diagnostic equipment easier in order to optimize dental procedures. For example, A-dec, an American company dedicated to providing dental operatory solutions and equipment, launched the A-dec 500 Pro in June 2023. This digitally connected dental chair and delivery system is designed for maximum comfort, advanced ergonomics, and smooth technology integration in dental operatories. Furthermore, it also provides improved connectivity and accessibility through the updatable A-dec+ software platform and the dynamic screen 7 (DS7) touchscreen that facilitates smooth in-operatory control.

What Segments Are Covered In The Dental Chair Market Report?

The dental chair market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Powered Dental Chairs, Non-Powered Dental Chairs, Ceiling Mounted Design, Mobile Dental Chair, Dental Chair-Mounted Design

2) By Component: Chair, Dental Cuspidor, Dental Chair Handpiece, Other Components

3) By Features: Ergonomic Design, Integrated Technology, Adjustable Height, Easy Clean Surface

4) By Application: Examination, Oral Surgery, Orthodontics, Prosthetics, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Powered Dental Chairs (Electric Dental Chair): Electromechanical Chairs, Electrohydraulic Chairs, Programmable Positioning Systems, Memory Foam Seating, Touchscreen-Controlled Chairs

2) By Non-Powered Dental Chairs: Manual Reclining Chairs, Pneumatic-Assist Chairs, Basic Folding Chairs, Stationary Chairs with Armrests, Portable Manual Units

3) By Ceiling Mounted Design: Integrated Delivery Systems, Suspended Lighting Units, Ceiling-Mounted Monitors, Overhead Waterline Connections, Articulated Arm Systems

4) By Mobile Dental Chair: Portable Foldable Chairs, Lightweight Aluminum Frames, Battery-Operated Chairs, Mobile Treatment Units with Attachments, Emergency and Outreach Chairs

5) By Dental Chair-Mounted Design: Unit-Mounted Delivery Systems, Attached LED Operating Lights, Chair-Mounted Suction and Handpieces, Integrated Cuspidor Systems, Built-in Foot Control Units

View the full dental chair market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-chair-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Dental Chair Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global dental chair market. The Dental Chair Global Market Report 2025 forecasts its growth status. The report provides coverage for several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Dental Chair Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Dental Hygiene Instrument Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-hygiene-instrument-global-market-report

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-surgical-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Dental Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-services-market

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.