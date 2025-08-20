Complementary & Alternative Medicine in Anti-Aging and Longevity Market Outlook and Growth Drivers 2025–2029

Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti-Aging And Longevity Global Market Report 2025

TBRC's Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti-Aging And Longevity Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti-Aging And Longevity Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size of complementary and alternative medicine for anti-aging and longevity has experienced a quick growth. It is projected to rise from $55.09 billion in 2024 to $65.49 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The impressive growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as the growing consumer preference for natural therapies, increasing skepticism towards pharmaceuticals, escalating healthcare expenses, cultural endorsement of conventional medicine, and extensive research supporting the effectiveness of CAM.

The market size for anti-aging and longevity in complementary and alternative medicine is projected to experience a significant surge in the coming years, expanding to $129.76 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. This predicted growth in the forecast period is attributed to factors such as anticipated personalized medicine, the demographic of an aging population, regulatory backing for integrative medicine, escalating interest in wellness tourism, and an upward trend in investments for CAM research. Key trends observed during the forecast period comprise the integration of wearable biometrics, tele-CAM and virtual consultations, nutrigenomics-inspired supplementation, integrated energy-based therapies, and the utilization of blockchain for supplement authentication.

What Are The Factors Driving The Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti-Aging And Longevity Market?

The increasing inclination of consumers towards natural, plant-based products is predicted to drive the expansion of the complementary and alternative medicine market for anti-aging and longevity. These natural products, which are chiefly derived from plants and herbs with minimal or zero chemicals, are utilized for health and beauty purposes and for general wellness. The escalating preference for such organic products can be attributed to the negative effects of artificial chemicals found in conventional items, including skin irritations and potential long-term health hazards. The focus of complementary and alternative medicine for anti-aging and longevity is on these organic, plant-based products, as there is a growing trend among consumers to opt for herbal supplements, botanical extracts, and organic formulas that foster holistic, non-aggressive methods of maintaining youthful health and facilitating longer life expectancy. For example, as reported by the British Beauty Council, a non-profit organization based in the UK, in the year 2022 a remarkable number of 56,000 products and ingredients obtained the cosmetic organic and natural standard (COSMOS) certification, which is a 22% increase from the previous year. Thus, this increasing consumer trend towards natural, plant-based products is contributing to the growth of the complementary and alternative medicine market for anti-aging and longevity.

Who Are The Major Players In The Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti-Aging And Longevity Market?

Major players in the Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti-Aging And Longevity Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amway Corporation

• Amorepacific

• Patanjali Ayurved Limited

• iHerb LLC

• Pharmavite LLC

• Sirio Pharma Co Ltd.

• Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

• Metagenics Inc.

• Thorne Research Inc.

• Nature’s Way Products LLC.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti-Aging And Longevity Sector?

Leading organizations in the complementary and alternative medicine market focused on anti-aging and longevity are turning to innovative technologies like biotech-derived natural retinol to offer sustainable and effective anti-aging solutions that aren't animal-derived. Specifically, biotech-derived natural retinol is retinol (vitamin A) that is formulated using biotechnology, mainly through bacteria or yeast fermentation. For example, a Swiss fragrance and beauty ingredient manufacturer, Givaudan, introduced RetiLife in February 2023. This novel product is 100% naturally produced using biotechnology, making it a vegan and sustainable solution compatible with the principle of low environmental impact. It boasts high levels of purity and stability, ensuring consistent anti-aging effects while being skin-friendly and minimizing traditionally associated irritation with retinol. Moreover, its traceable and renewable origin supports the movement towards clean beauty and environment-friendly skincare formulations.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest CAM For Anti-Aging & Longevity Market Share?

The complementary and alternative medicine for anti-aging and longevity market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Botanical Extract, Dietary Supplement, Herbal Medicine, Nutraceutical

2) By Therapy: Energy Therapy, Manual Therapy, Mind Body Therapy, Nutritional Therapy, Caloric Restriction, Dietary Counseling, Fasting, Traditional Alternative System

3) By Age Group: 18 To 35 Years, 36 To 50 Years, 51 Years And Above

4) By Distribution: Direct Sales, Hospital Clinics, Online Retail, Pharmacy, Specialty Store

5) By End-User: Consumers, Healthcare Practitioners, Corporate Wellness Programs, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Botanical Extract: Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Ginseng Extract, Green Tea Extract, Turmeric Extract, Aloe Vera Extract, Ashwagandha Extract, Grapeseed Extract, Milk Thistle Extract

2) By Dietary Supplement: Anti-Aging Vitamins, Anti-Aging Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Collagen Supplements, Probiotics And Prebiotics, Amino Acid Supplements, Antioxidant Blends, Coenzyme Q10 Supplements

3) By Herbal Medicine: Ayurvedic Anti-Aging Formulations, Traditional Chinese Medicine Anti-Aging Herbs, Homeopathic Anti-Aging Remedies, Herbal Teas For Longevity, Adaptogenic Herb Formulations, Medicinal Mushroom Extracts

4) By Nutraceutical: Functional Foods For Anti-Aging, Functional Beverages For Longevity, Anti-Aging Protein Powders, Anti-Aging Gummies And Chews, Longevity Shots, Anti-Aging Bars And Snacks

View the full complementary and alternative medicine for anti-aging and longevity market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/complementary-and-alternative-medicine-for-anti-aging-and-longevity-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti-Aging And Longevity Market?

In 2024, North America held the biggest share of the global market for complementary and alternative medicine for anti-aging and longevity. The report forecasts Asia-Pacific to experience the most rapid expansion in the coming timeframe. The report encompasses information on various other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

