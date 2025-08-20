Environmental Biotechnology Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Environmental Biotechnology Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Environmental Biotechnology Market Worth?

In the past few years, the size of the environmental biotechnology market has seen a swift expansion. This market is expected to increase from a size of $13.31 billion in 2024 to $15.64 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The growth observed in the historic period can be credited to factors like increasing instances of industrial pollution, rising worries about contamination of soil and water, escalating regulatory pressure to comply with environmental norms, enhanced understanding about the restrictions of chemical treatments, and significant waste production due to urbanization.

The market size of environmental biotechnology is set to witness considerable expansion in the upcoming years. The market is projected to reach $29.61 billion in 2029, resulting from a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The anticipated surge during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as an increased emphasis on mitigating climate change, higher investment in circular bio-economy models, a boost in eco-friendly industrial process demands, an increase in the need for low-carbon industrial processes, and a rise in climate-related disasters. The forecast period will see emerging trends such as the production of bioplastics from agricultural waste, the establishment of bioleaching techniques for e-waste recycling, the integration of bioinformatics into pollution gene mapping, the incorporation of sustainable practices into industrial biotechnology, and groundbreaking innovations in enzyme-based soil detoxification.

Download a free sample of the environmental biotechnology market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25762&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Environmental Biotechnology Market Landscape?

The expansion of the environmental biotechnology market growth is set to be fuelled by the mounting requirement for wastewater treatment. This process, which involves removing harmful contaminants and pollutants from used water so it can be safely discharged or reused, is primarily due to increasing levels of water pollution that risk damaging public health, ecosystems, and the availability of clean water. Environmental biotechnology aids in the effective treatment of wastewater through the use of biological processes and organisms. These help to decompose pollutants, cut down on toxic waste, and aid in purging water more cleanly. For example, a study by the American Society of Civil Engineers, a professional organization based in the US, revealed that in 2024, the anticipated annual investment shortfall for water infrastructure was $99 billion, including areas such as drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater. This figure represents a growth from the $81 billion reported in ASCE’s research from 2021. As a result of this, the growing demand for wastewater treatment is bolstering the advancement of the environmental biotechnology market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Environmental Biotechnology Market?

Major players in the Environmental Biotechnology Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Dow Chemical Company

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Evonik Industries AG

• Ecolab Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Suez SA

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Novonesis A/S

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Environmental Biotechnology Market?

Leading businesses in the environmental biotechnology sector are concentrating on creating cutting-edge solutions like enzyme-based biocatalysts to increase the effectiveness and sustainability of pollution abatement and waste management procedures. These enzyme-based biocatalysts are biological entities that quicken chemical reactions, allowing for swifter and more productive operations in environmental functions such as waste breakdown and pollutant elimination. Novonesis A/S, a biotechnology firm based in Denmark, introduced Eversa Advance in November 2024, for example. This groundbreaking biosolution is designed to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of biodiesel feedstock processing, particularly for materials composed of up to 20% free fatty acids. It allows biodiesel manufacturers to handle waste-based feedstocks without the requirement for acid esterification, reducing operating costs for pretreatment by up to 45% while also lessening equipment wear and downtime. This solution thus not only increases plant profitability but also encourages a more eco-friendly production of biodiesel.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Environmental Biotechnology Market Growth

The environmental biotechnology market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Microbial Blends, Nutrients, Enzymes, Microbes

2) By Technology: Tissue Engineering And Regeneration, Cell-Based Assays, Nanobiotechnology, Fermentation, Chromatography, Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction Technology, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Wastewater Treatment, Bioremediation, Other Applications

4) By End User: Agriculture, Water Treatment, Energy, Waste Management, Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals

Subsegments:

1) By Microbial Blends: Bioaugmentation Blends, Bioremediation Microbial Consortia, Waste Decomposition Microbial Mixes, Odor Control Microbial Formulations

2) By Nutrients: Nitrogen Supplements, Phosphorus Additives, Trace Mineral Blends, Carbon Source Additives

3) By Enzymes: Waste Degrading Enzymes, Oil And Grease-Degrading Enzymes, Sludge Reduction Enzymes, Odor Control Enzymes

4) By Microbes: Bacteria, Fungi, Algae, Genetically Engineered Microorganisms

View the full environmental biotechnology market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environmental-biotechnology-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Environmental Biotechnology Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the environmental biotechnology market. The Environmental Biotechnology Global Market Report 2025 projects growth in this area. Regions addressed in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Environmental Biotechnology Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Agricultural Biotechnology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-biotechnology-global-market-report

Biotechnology Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biotechnology-services-global-market-report

Marine Biotechnology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-biotechnology-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.