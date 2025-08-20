Crib Mattresses And Pillows Market To Witness Growth Of US $2.27 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crib Mattresses And Pillows Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of crib mattresses and pillows has seen substantial growth in the past few years. The market, which was worth $1.57 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $1.70 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Factors contributing to the historical growth include higher adoption of online sales channels, governmental initiatives for infant health and safety, a global increase in parental purchasing power, recommendations from pediatricians, and the growth of organized retail and specialty baby stores.

It is anticipated that the crib mattresses and pillows market growth will experience substantial growth in the coming years, expanding to a market size of $2.27 billion by 2029, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Factors contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include an increase in disposable income, a rise in demand for sustainable and biodegradable materials, an emphasis on premium, non-toxic products and brand awareness among parents, as well as strategic partnerships between retailers and manufacturers. Key trends during the predicted timeframe include the advent of smart crib mattresses featuring sleep tracking, antimicrobial and hypoallergenic technologies, integration with baby monitoring systems, the use of non-toxic fire retardant technology, and the inclusion of embedded audio and calming technology.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Crib Mattresses And Pillows Market?

The rise in the number of employed parents is set to fuel the expansion of the crib mattresses and pillows market. These parents juggle their jobs while raising their children. The count of gainfully employed parents is surging due to heightened financial needs, often obligating both parents to bring home a paycheck to manage household costs. Crib mattresses and pillows offer additional advantages by enhancing a baby's comfort and quality of sleep, enabling parents to adeptly handle bedtime schedules while tending to their work and familial responsibilities. For instance, data from the Department for Education, a government organization from the UK, indicated in July 2024, that the portion of working mothers with children between 0 to 4 years citing reliable childcare as the reason for their employment rose to 66%, a sizeable increase from 60% in 2022. Hence, the accelerated number of career-minded parents contributes to driving the growth of the crib mattresses and pillows market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Crib Mattresses And Pillows Market?

Major players in the Crib Mattresses And Pillows Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Simmons Bedding Company LLC

• Graco Children’s Products Inc.

• Inter IKEA Systems B.V

• Avocado Green Brands Inc.

• BEDGEAR

• Naturepedic Organic Mattresses

• Colgate Mattress Atlanta Corp.

• Delta Children

• Moonlight Slumber LLC

• DaVinci Baby

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Crib Mattresses And Pillows Market?

The emphasis in the crib mattresses and pillows market is on innovation, with leading companies creating advanced products such as cooling pillows to improve comfort, safety, and sleep quality for infants. These cooling pillows are specifically designed using materials that regulate temperature, dissipate heat, and keep the user cool all night. For instance, BEDGEAR, LLC., a US-based bedding product manufacturer, introduced the Night Ice Performance Pillow in January 2024. This is touted as the coolest pillow, and is part of a range of crib and children's mattresses, pillows, sheets, and protectors designed to optimize airflow, thus ensuring healthy, secure and superior sleep for children and infants. The Night Ice Performance Pillow boasts an array of features for optimal sleep comfort such as unprecedented 3X cooling achieved through a blend of the proprietary Ver-Tex instant-cooling cover, a cooling gel-infused React crown, and a React ICE core for deep thermal relief. Moreover, it incorporates the Air-X airflow system featuring mesh panels and side vents, preventing heat accumulation during sleep by facilitating constant ventilation.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Crib Mattresses And Pillows Market Growth

The crib mattresses and pillows market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Crib Mattress, Crib Pillow

2) By Product Type: Foam Crib Mattress, Innerspring Crib Mattress, Organic Crib Mattress

3) By Pillow Type: Anti-Allergy Pillow, Latex Pillow, Memory Foam Pillow

4) By Application: Household, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Crib Mattress: Foam Crib Mattress, Innerspring Crib Mattress, Organic Crib Mattress, Dual-Sided Crib Mattress, Breathable Crib Mattress, Waterproof Crib Mattress

2) By Crib Pillow: Anti-Allergy Pillow, Latex Pillow, Memory Foam Pillow, Organic Cotton Pillow, Cooling Gel Pillow, Contour Baby Pillow

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Crib Mattresses And Pillows Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the global market for crib mattresses and pillows. The market report estimates that during the forecast period, the fastest growth would be seen in the Asia-Pacific region. The report provides complete coverage of several regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

