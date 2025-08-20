SWCRF 4th Annual Kids Cancel Cancer Event Led By Teenage Advocates Raises $100,000 To Support Pediatric Cancer Research

SWCRF Logo Dr. Samuel Waxman with Event Co-Chairs , Ava Litman, Hayley Silvers, Mischa Abend, Abey Fuks (Image Credit: Shutterstock / Paul Zimmerman) Hayley Silvers, Lauren Silvers, Ruth Abend, Mischa Abend, Helen Fuks, Abey Fuks, Nancy Litman, Ava Litman, Alyssa Klein, Lexi Klein (Image Credit: Shutterstock / Paul Zimmerman) Ellie Baritz, Ethan Silvers, Hayley Silvers, Scott Eisenhofer, Marin Hertzan, Lexi Klein, Isabelle Sands, Guest (Image Credit: Shutterstock / Paul Zimmerman) Atmosphere (Image Credit: Shutterstock / Paul Zimmerman)

Young Philanthropists Rally in the Hamptons to End Childhood Cancer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) held the 4th Annual Kids Cancel Cancer, a unique fundraiser created by kids for kids, at The Clubhouse in East Hampton. This fun-filled evening featured delicious food, arcade games, miniature golf, exciting live and silent auctions, and more — all to raise critical funds for pediatric cancer research, which on the day were matched dollar for dollar by the Mark Foundation for Cancer Research.Since its inception, Kids Cancel Cancer has empowered young people to become philanthropists and advocates for change. The 2025 event raised nearly $100,000 (not counting the one-for-one match by the Mark Foundation), directly supporting the work of four groundbreaking investigators focused on childhood cancers. In addition, the thrilling live auction, the event program included an inspiring speech by Ben Kahne, who was 21 and away in college when he was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor. After successful treatment, Ben shared that he likely would not be alive without the scientific research that leads to life-saving advancements in cancer treatment.Discussing the importance of this initiative Dr. Samuel Waxman said, “I want to congratulate our incredible four co-chairs for organizing such a successful and inspiring event. Kids Cancel Cancer is proof that philanthropy—at any age—can drive real change. With federal funding for cancer research facing significant challenges, private support like this is more essential than ever to accelerate discoveries and bring hope to children and families affected by cancer.”Why does pediatric cancer research matter? While global advancements in treatment have led to a 65% decline in childhood cancer deaths since 1970, cancer remains one of the leading causes of death by disease among children and adolescents worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, more than 400,000 children aged 0–19 are diagnosed with cancer each year globally. In the United States alone, an estimated 10,500 children (ages 0–14) will be diagnosed with cancer in 2025, and over 1,000 are expected to lose their lives to the disease.Notable Attendees included: Mischa Abend, Abey Fuks, Ava Litman, Hayley Silvers, Ben Kahne, Lori Levine, Scott Levine, Dr. Samuel Waxman, Marion Waxman, William T. Sullivan, Howie Schwartz.SWCRF Kids Cancel Cancer Co-chairs: Mischa Abend, Abey Fuks, Ava Litman, and Hayley Silvers.Committee: Ellie Baritz, Scarlette Bejarano, Sylvia Blackwelder, Brady Cohen, Isabelle Cohen, Scott Eisenhofer, Annabelle Emerson-Molinoff, Sienna Feldman, Summer Feldman, Jake Finley, Gwen Hertzan, Marin Hertzan, Jagger Joseph, Nicole Kantor, Lexi Klein, Ayla Maman, Jordyn Maman, Kensie Organek, Caroline Paradise, Sadie Rittberg, Meica Roth, Brielle Rothfeld, Juliette Rothfeld, Isabelle Sands, Maverick Seigel, Miles Seigel, Ethan Silvers, Scotti Snyder, Sloane Snyder, and Max Stein.Donors to Kids Cancel Cancer 2025 included:Jolly Jellybean Recognition: Dena K. Weiner & David Rozenholc.Gooey Gummy Bears Recognition: The Eisenhofer Family, Beryl & Evelyn Gross, Richard Rothfeld, Eric Rothfeld, The Seigel Family Fund.Poppin' Pop Rocks Recognition: Ethan Binder, Cami NYC, Edit New York, Abey & Helen Fuks, Morton Lembeck, Ellen Libby, Ava Litman, Nancy Litman, Kate Maurer-Hollaender, Meica Roth, The Silvers Family, Summer 365.In-Kind sponsors to the 2025 Kids Cancel Cancer event included: A La Mode Shoppe, Allison Blitzer, Blue & Cream, Cami NYC, Carnegie Nails, Cindy Lew Jewelry, ColorPop Southampton, EHP Resort & Marina, Ellen Mullman Studio, The Gaga Center, Hampton Country Day Camp, Jay & Tenealle Eisenhofer, KKSweat, Lasch Hospitality, The LIV method, Mixology, Naturopathica Holistic Health Spa, NJ Devils, NY Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics, Poxabogue Golf Course, Quality Branded Group, Red Horse Market, S. Feldman Hardware, Scott’s Protein Balls, Si Si Restaurant, Bunny Shankman, SoulCycle, Sweet Bloom and Unsubscribed.About The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation:The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) is a leading international nonprofit organization committed to eradicating cancer through innovative and collaborative research. Since its founding in 1976, SWCRF has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of over 200 distinguished scientists worldwide. At the forefront of a global effort to confront the increasing incidence of cancer associated with aging, the Foundation funds cross-institutional research aimed at identifying and correcting abnormal gene functions that drive both cancer and aging. SWCRF is dedicated to advancing minimally toxic therapies to prevent and treat cancer, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes and quality of life.For more information, visit www.waxmancancer.org IG: @waxmancancer | F: WaxmanCancer | X / T: @waxmancancer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.