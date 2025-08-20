Western Syria Development Launches Messaging Campaign to Spotlight Persecution of Syria’s Alawite, Christian, and Druze

Organization will run national messaging as urgent call for media, faith leaders, influencers, and public to stand with the persecuted and stop the violence

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Western Syria Development (WSD) today announced the launch of its messaging campaign and a journalist-focused news hub designed to provide verified, real-time information, on-the-ground reporting, survivor testimonies, briefing materials, and resources from the massacres and escalating persecution of Alawite, Christian, and Druze minorities in Syria, as well as threats against the Kurdish communities and the moderate Sunnis. Horrific attacks have taken place against the Alawites in March and April and against the Druze in May and July, while the city of Sweida is completely under siege and 33 villages have been captured.“We Mideast American NGOs and communities, congratulate the founders and members of recently formed Western Syria Development Organization, located in Beirut, Lebanon, which is raising the issue of persecution of minority communities in Syria, in particularly, Western Syria, against the Alawites, Christians, and Druze," said John Hajjar, Co-Director of American Mideast Coalition for Democracy.The people of Syria deserve the chance to live side by side in freedom and peace, without fear of massacre, oppression, and torture. These terrifying attacks must be stopped and WSD is committed to seeing that comes to fruition through advocacy and messaging.Western Syria Development is a non-governmental organization committed to empowering communities in Western Syria, particularly, the Alawites, Christians, and Druze minorities, through sustainable development programs that promote social justice, education, and economic resilience.“We believe in the community’s ability to rise again and our organization dedicates its efforts to building a future where human dignity and rights are preserved,” said the Chairman of WSD.The goal of the campaign is to build awareness among the American people and the rest of the world with verified facts, faces, and voices to better understand the dire situation in hopes of bringing the persecution to an end.WesternSyriaDevelopment.comFacebook: Western Syria DevelopmentInstagram: @Western_Syria_DevelopmentX:@WSyriaDevTikTok: @Western.Syria.DevYouTube: @WesternSyriaDevelopment

