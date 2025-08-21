Olivia Traub Leads Cancer Awareness Campaign for Jewish Communities

MAPLEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olivia Traub, a rising senior at Columbia High School, is leading a regional awareness campaign through community events and social media to educate Jewish communities about their increased cancer risks and the importance of genetic testing. Partnering with Sharsheret, a national nonprofit supporting Jewish women and families facing breast and ovarian cancer, Traub's initiative sheds light on genetic predispositions and BRCA mutations that disproportionately affect this population.

Motivated by personal experiences with loved ones affected by cancer, Traub began working on her initiative in August 2024. “I’ve always felt helpless watching people close to me suffer,” said Traub. “I want to help others understand the science behind cancer and their health risks, to increase prevention and early detection of these cancers.”

In October 2024, Traub led her first panel, where she presented evidence-based insights into BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations, their heightened prevalence among individuals of Ashkenazi Jewish descent, and actionable steps for early detection and prevention. Building on these initial efforts, she hosted an educational table at Temple B’nai Jeshurun's Women’s Luncheon in Short Hills, NJ on May 21, 2025. Traub successfully engaged over 300 attendees, distributing hundreds of informative pamphlets and fostering critical conversations.

“Understanding your cancer risks is the first step in prevention and early detection,” Traub said. “It feels amazing to share what I’ve learned with others and empower them to take control of their health.”

Following the success of the two events, Traub launched an Instagram campaign, TalkWithTeens, to expand her reach and promote upcoming educational events, including a third program currently in development for fall 2025. “While there are many cancer education platforms out there, most are led by and geared toward adults,” said Traub. “TalkWithTeens is youth-led and designed specifically for teens.”

The integrated campaign, supported by Sharsheret, is poised to foster greater cancer literacy within Jewish communities and youth for years to come.

About Olivia Traub

Olivia Traub is a rising senior at Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey, and a passionate advocate for cancer education. She is actively involved in scientific research, with an upcoming publication on the NCBI database of a clone for Inositol-3-phosphate synthase. She also serves as the co-founder and president of her school’s Women in STEM Club, president of the Girls Helping Girls Period Club, and member of the National Honor Society. She hopes to pursue a career in medicine and one day become a surgical oncologist.

