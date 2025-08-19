Turning Voices Into Action: Rail, Community, and Policy Leaders Gather in Montana Sept. 8–10

Leaders, advocates, and community members will gather in Livingston, Montana, Sept. 8–10 for the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Annual Conference, “Turning Our Voices Into Action.”

Communities, advocates, and national leaders gather in Montana with Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority to advance rail restoration across the Greater Northwest.

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The momentum behind restoring passenger rail across the Greater Northwest has never been stronger. This September, leaders, advocates, and communities will gather in Livingston for the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Annual Conference, September 8–10, to celebrate extraordinary progress and chart the next chapter.Over the past year, the Big Sky North Coast Corridor (former North Coast Hiawatha route) has been accepted into the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor ID program, new partnerships have taken root across eight states and numerous tribal nations, and communities have united behind the vision of reconnecting the Greater Northwest — from Chicago to Seattle and Portland — by rail.The 2025 conference theme — Turning Our Voices Into Action — reflects that transformation. What began as a grassroots effort is now a federally recognized project drawing growing national attention.Conference speakers include:U.S. Senator Tim Sheehy (virtual remarks)John Robert Smith, Transportation for AmericaBruce Agnew, Pacific Northwest Economic RegionKnox Ross, Southern Rail CommissionLeaders from Amtrak, AIPRO Rail, regional governments, industry, and communitiesSessions will explore how expanded passenger rail service can boost local economies, grow tourism, connect rural and urban communities, and create a more sustainable transportation future.“This isn’t just another meeting,” said Dave Strohmaier, BSPRA Chair. “We’ve shown that expanding passenger rail across the Greater Northwest is possible — and this conference is where we turn that momentum into the next chapter of action.”Join us in Livingston, Montana, September 8–10. Early-bird registration ends Monday, August 25th, at 11:59 p.m. Register now: https://www.bigskyrail.org/summer-2025-newsletter About the Big Sky Passenger Rail AuthorityThe Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority (BSPRA), formed in 2020, is Montana’s first regional passenger rail authority and a multijurisdictional government agency representing counties, cities, and tribal nations along the Big Sky North Coast Corridor. BSPRA is dedicated to restoring and expanding long-distance passenger rail service to reconnect communities, drive economic growth, and strengthen regional tourism. The Authority is actively engaged in the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor ID Program and is leading efforts to bring modern, sustainable passenger rail back to the Greater Northwest.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.