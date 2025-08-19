New Self-Help Book Aims to Help Families Prevent Accidents and Foster Well-Being and Happiness in Children and Teens

NEWTOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nancy J. Azzaro , M.S., a retired teacher, parent, and grandparent, is pleased to announce the release of her new book titled: Keeping Kids (and Teens) Safe and Happy: Helpful Tips for Parents and Grandparents. The book provides practical advice and insight for parents, guardians and grandparents, to prevent avoidable accidents among children and adolescents, while also offering strategies to nurture happiness, adventure, spirituality, creativity, film appreciation and resilience in family life, along with many other topics. The book will be available beginning August 26, 2025, on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and in bookstores.Drawing on years of teaching experience, parenting, grandparenting, and educational study, Azzaro brings both professional expertise and personal perspective to the work. The first part of the book focuses on accident prevention, highlighting risks such as accidental drownings, diving accidents, choking hazards, falls, and furniture tip-overs and many others. It also addresses teenage driving accidents, drug use and the potential dangers of excessive cellphone and social media use. Each section is supported by research and contributions from experts, combined with Azzaro’s first-hand experience or research.The second part of the book expands beyond safety to consider what makes a fulfilling family life. Azzaro offers a wide range of ideas for strengthening bonds, from exploring music, film, and creative projects, to engaging in nature, journaling, and shared adventures. The goal is to encourage families to cultivate environments where children and teens not only remain safe, but also thrive emotionally, socially, and spiritually. Techniques for managing common childhood challenges such as fear, worry, and anxiety are also discussed, alongside references to mindfulness, prayer, and living in the present moment.“Childhood accidental drownings happen across every community, from all socio-economic groups and backgrounds,” says Nancy J. Azzaro. “Each year, over 800 children, teens, or young adults—mostly male—are paralyzed from diving in shallow water. These tragedies are preventable, and my goal is to reduce that number to zero. By raising awareness and providing accessible guidance, I hope to give families the tools they need to safeguard their children’s futures.”The book’s approach is twofold: to protect children from preventable harm , and to enrich their lives with meaningful experiences. Azzaro underscores that while accidents can occur suddenly, preparation, awareness, and active family engagement can significantly reduce risks and strengthen relationships.For more information, or to purchase the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Keeping-Kids-Teens-Safe-Happy/dp/B0FGMJGCTC About Nancy J. Azzaro, M.S.Nancy J. Azzaro is a graduate of the City University of New York, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree magna cum laude in 1975, and holds a Master’s degree in Religion from Fordham University (1996). She is a retired teacher with decades of experience in education, parenting, and grandparenting. Drawing upon her professional background, research, and personal insights, Azzaro has written Keeping Kids (and Teens) Safe and Happy: Helpful Tips for Parents and Grandparents to help families prevent accidents and foster stronger, more nurturing home environments.

