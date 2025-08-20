Michael Gopin Supporting CASA El Paso and Children in Foster Care

El Paso attorney Michael J. Gopin spotlights Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of El Paso and their mission to stand up for children in foster care.

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest episode of Giving With Gopin, El Paso personal injury attorney Michael J. Gopin meets with Vivian from CASA El Paso to highlight the vital work this nonprofit organization does for children navigating the foster care system.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) trains and supports community volunteers who serve as advocates for children in foster care. These advocates work closely with teachers, therapists, attorneys, and families to ensure each child’s best interests are represented in court. By providing a consistent voice and trusted support system, CASA volunteers make a lasting difference in the lives of the most vulnerable.

“CASA El Paso is truly giving a voice to children who often feel unheard,” said attorney Michael J. Gopin. “The dedication of their advocates ensures these kids are not forgotten and that their futures are brighter.”

As part of the Giving With Gopin initiative, attorney Gopin continues his mission to spotlight and support organizations making a positive impact across the El Paso community. The episode encourages viewers to learn more about CASA and consider becoming advocates themselves.

Get Involved: To learn more about CASA El Paso or to become an advocate, visit www.casaofelpaso.org.

For more information about the "Giving With Gopin" initiative and the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, please visit www.MichaelGopin.com.

