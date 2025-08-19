Traffic Alert - I89 NB MM67
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 NB in the area of MM67 is experiencing delays due to a traffic hazard.
This incident is expected to last for the next hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Benjamin Dubuque
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Williston PSAP
3294 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173
Legal Disclaimer:
