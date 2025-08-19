Independent Review: California leads the nation in combating antisemitism through statewide initiatives
Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino), Co-Chair of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus: “In California, we’re prioritizing the fight against antisemitism with strong new laws and meaningful budget investments. We appreciate Governor Newsom’s strong partnership and know that he will continue to be a steadfast ally in our efforts to fight anti-Jewish hate and protect all of our diverse communities.”
Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), Co-Chair of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus: “Antisemitism — often called ‘the oldest hatred’ — is real and growing. Jews are severely targeted, and it has to stop. I’m proud that California has been so proactive in enacting policies to fight antisemitism. Unlike Donald Trump, who disingenuously uses antisemitism as a weapon to accomplish his authoritarian goals, California is actually doing the work to deal with antisemitism at its root.”
Effective implementations that counter discrimination and address hate
California has doubled down on efforts to protect families and students through investments in nonprofit security grants and expanded resources to promote Holocaust and genocide education in California.
Statewide initiatives implemented in the administration:
The Commission on the State of Hate, supported by the CA Civil Rights Department, is partnering with UCLA researchers on a first state-sponsored survey to estimate the prevalence of hate across California. The California Civil Rights Department has collaborated with community groups and other organizations at nearly 200 events across 66 cities to support community-based anti-discrimination outreach and training sessions.
In January 2025, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Governor’s Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education released “Holocaust and Genocide Education in California: A Study of Statewide Context and Local Implementation.”
In April 2024, the Newsom administration published the Golden State Plan to Counter Antisemitism, a roadmap for addressing hate and discrimination against the Jewish community in our state, and a call to remain vigilant amid new and evolving threats. California has taken bold action to ensure this vital California community feels safe and respected on their college campuses and schools, secure at their houses of worship, and supported and included in their communities.
Partnering with the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, key legislative efforts:
- SB 1287 (Glazer) requires the CSU Trustees and requests the UC Regents to: adopt rules and procedures in the student codes of conduct that prohibit violent, harassing, intimidating, or discriminatory conduct that creates a hostile environment on campus; prohibit conduct that limits or denies a person’s ability to participate in or benefit from the free exchange of ideas or the educational mission of the segment; and develop mandatory training programs for students; and require each student to acknowledge the code of conduct.
- SB 1277 (Stern) established the California Teachers Collaborative for Holocaust and Genocide Education (Collaborative) in statute. The collaborative is creating a statewide professional development program on genocide for school districts, county offices of education, and charter school teachers.
- AB 2925 (Friedman) established requirements for anti-discrimination training offered at California college and university campuses that receive state financial assistance.
- AB 2867 (Gabriel) ensures that California law governs in legal disputes over articles of historical significance, and creates a new cause of action to recover personal property lost due to political persecution. The bill has already proven instrumental in a Jewish family’s struggle to regain ownership of a famous painting stolen from them by the Nazis.
- SB 153 (Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review) expressly prohibits the adoption of any curriculum that would subject a pupil to unlawful discrimination if used in a classroom. The law also empowers individuals to seek enforcement of this prohibition through a complaint process and authorizes a fiscal penalty for violations.
