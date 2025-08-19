Independent Review: California leads the nation in combating antisemitism through statewide initiatives

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino), Co-Chair of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus: “In California, we’re prioritizing the fight against antisemitism with strong new laws and meaningful budget investments. We appreciate Governor Newsom’s strong partnership and know that he will continue to be a steadfast ally in our efforts to fight anti-Jewish hate and protect all of our diverse communities.”

Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), Co-Chair of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus: “Antisemitism — often called ‘the oldest hatred’ — is real and growing. Jews are severely targeted, and it has to stop. I’m proud that California has been so proactive in enacting policies to fight antisemitism. Unlike Donald Trump, who disingenuously uses antisemitism as a weapon to accomplish his authoritarian goals, California is actually doing the work to deal with antisemitism at its root.”

Effective implementations that counter discrimination and address hate

California has doubled down on efforts to protect families and students through investments in nonprofit security grants and expanded resources to promote Holocaust and genocide education in California.

Statewide initiatives implemented in the administration:

The Commission on the State of Hate, supported by the CA Civil Rights Department, is partnering with UCLA researchers on a first state-sponsored survey to estimate the prevalence of hate across California. The California Civil Rights Department has collaborated with community groups and other organizations at nearly 200 events across 66 cities to support community-based anti-discrimination outreach and training sessions.

In January 2025, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Governor’s Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education released “Holocaust and Genocide Education in California: A Study of Statewide Context and Local Implementation.”

In April 2024, the Newsom administration published the Golden State Plan to Counter Antisemitism, a roadmap for addressing hate and discrimination against the Jewish community in our state, and a call to remain vigilant amid new and evolving threats. California has taken bold action to ensure this vital California community feels safe and respected on their college campuses and schools, secure at their houses of worship, and supported and included in their communities.

Partnering with the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, key legislative efforts: