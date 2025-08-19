Oxfam at World Water Week 2025: Confronting the Escalating Global Water Crisis

Oxfam water and climate experts will be at the World Water Week in Stockholm (24-28 August) speaking to a number of issues including water insecurity in climate-vulnerable regions, the weaponization of water in conflict zones, water governance challenges across borders, and the fight for climate justice especially for marginalized communities.

The event brings together over 15,000 participants from around the world to discuss water cooperation, for peace and security in its broadest sense. The Oxfam’s delegation brings a critical voice advocating for inclusive water governance and rights-based climate solutions, especially in crisis-affected regions.

Oxfam will present findings from its latest report Research and Innovation Priorities for Climate Adapting Humanitarian WASH, warning that climate change is outstripping fragile WASH systems. Drawing on global consultations, it outlines 11 urgent priorities and urges swift action to prevent worsening health and water crises for the most vulnerable.

Oxfam water experts will also present learning and testimonies from some of the world’s worst manmade water crises, including Gaza and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as progress and insights from ongoing programs in Bangladesh, Nepal and the Philippines.

Nuzhat Nueary, Oxfam’s Water Lead, said:

“The world is running dry not just of water, but of time. One in four people — nearly the population of Europe — still lack safe water, and without fair climate finance reaching frontline communities and accountability from polluting countries, the crisis will only deepen.”

