Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Reduce Travel Lanes on South County Trail Bridge Over Route 4 in East Greenwich

Starting Sunday night, August 24, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily reduce the number of travel lanes from two to one in each direction for approximately 1,500 feet of South County Trail (Route 2) at the Route 4 interchange in East Greenwich. RIDOT needs to make this change so it can rehabilitate the South County Trail Bridge over Route 4.

During the first phase of work on this bridge, the two travel lanes will be shifted to the side of the bridge normally carrying southbound traffic while RIDOT demolishes and replaces the northbound portion of the bridge. As part of this change, the free right turn from Route 4 South to Route 2 South will be closed. Traffic will still be able to turn onto Route 2 South at the stop sign at the end of the ramp. All other ramps will remain open and accessible, including the nearby Park and Ride lot.

This temporary traffic pattern will remain in place until June 2026, when a future phase will shift traffic onto the reconstructed portion of the bridge so work can proceed on the other half. As part of this project, RIDOT will retain the two-lane configuration permanently as part of a road diet (one lane in each direction, with a center turning lane), connecting to the current road diet south of the Park and Ride lot. There will only be one lane in each direction from that point, heading over the bridge, and returning to the current four-lane configuration north of the bridge.

The South County Trail Bridge is 52 years old and in fair condition but only one rating point away from being classified as structurally deficient. It carries approximately 13,400 vehicles per day.

The work on this bridge is part of a larger, $76.8 million multi-bridge project that also will replace the bridges carrying Frenchtown Road over Route 4 as well as Devil's Foot Road over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2027.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

Replacement of the Frenchtown Road Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.