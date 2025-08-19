New I-40 interchange in east Kingman now one-third complete

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation is well on its way to creating a new Interstate 40 interchange in east Kingman that will enhance access to a growing area around the community’s airport.

With a third of the work now complete, the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway interchange remains on track to open in mid-2026.

The project has already widened the I-40 bridges over Rattlesnake Wash, which is just east of the new interchange. Crews have completed a westbound detour that is required to construct two bridges carrying Rancho Santa Fe Parkway over I-40. Work is nearly complete on an eastbound detour, which is anticipated to be in use by the end of August.

The $44 million project began in December 2024 and is being undertaken in partnership with the City of Kingman, which will separately construct the new Rancho Santa Fe Parkway north of I-40 connecting to the Kingman Airport. The interchange is about 4 miles east of the existing Historic Route 66 interchange (Andy Devine Avenue).

The project also will install sidewalks, curbs and gutters, construct pipe culverts, concrete box culverts and storm drainage, install traffic signals and lighting, and add fencing, guardrail, signage and pavement markings.

Motorists should expect construction to occur days and nights Mondays through Thursdays, with work only occurring during daytime hours on Fridays. While ADOT will maintain two lanes of travel in each direction on I-40 throughout the project, drivers should anticipate delays of up to 20 minutes during certain activities.

Once the detours are in place, ADOT advises drivers to use caution around construction vehicles exiting I-40 into the median to construct the new bridges.

To sign up for project-related traffic alerts and updates sent directly to your email inbox, please visit azdot.gov/I-40RanchoSantaFePkwayTI