Veteran-Owned Nashville Adventures Expands Historical Walking Tours and Ghost Tours in Music City

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville Adventures, the city's only veteran-owned tour company, continues to grow its offerings of immersive walking tours, ghost tours, pub crawls, and custom corporate events throughout Nashville. Founded by combat veteran and historian Paul Whitten, the company has gained recognition from USA Today, The Tennessean, and multiple television networks for its historically accurate and engaging experiences.

The tour company specializes in bringing Nashville's history to life through carefully researched narratives delivered at the actual locations where events occurred. Tour offerings include explorations of the Civil War's impact on Nashville, the evolution of the city's music scene, and the legends that have shaped Music City's culture.

Whitten's background as a U.S. Army veteran, Returned Peace Corps Volunteer in Armenia, and UK Parliamentary Fellow provides a unique global and historical perspective that distinguishes Nashville's premier walking tours from other local offerings. The company maintains a commitment to veteran support, donating one percent of all revenue to veteran-focused charities and participating in regular volunteer initiatives.

Nashville Adventures has built its reputation on employing guides selected for both their historical knowledge and their ability to engage audiences. The company emphasizes a professional, high-output work environment that prioritizes both educational content and entertainment value.

The expansion of tour offerings comes as Nashville continues to attract record numbers of visitors seeking authentic local experiences. Corporate groups and individual travelers can book history and ghost tours directly through the company's website, ensuring direct access to the full range of available experiences.

