Brady Hunter Foundation to present Padel for a Purpose Event in East Hampton

Brady Hunter Foundation serves up a night of fun with heart

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, the Hamptons will witness a high-energy fusion of sport, philanthropy, and star power as the Brady Hunter Foundation presents Padel for a Purpose, a charity padel tournament benefiting children and animals. The event will take place at Brisas East Hampton (147 Daniels Hole Road) from 5:00pm to 10:00pm on Saturday, August 23, 2025 transforming the evening into a spectacle of athleticism, entertainment, and generosity.The star-studded lineup of co-hosts includes Colby Covington, UFC Champion; Dale Moss, former NFL wide receiver and reality TV favorite; Angie Harron, travel and wellness model; Samantha Crichton, star of Serving Hamptons; Ted Jones, Event Emcee, comedian and Snapchat comedy host; and Richie Hosein, visionary entrepreneur and renowned connector. Together, they will welcome guests to a spirited tournament that blends sport with social impact.Guests will enjoy music sets by DJ Rob Beer and DJ Bryan Griffin, while the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) brings adoptable puppies onsite, ensuring the evening is as heartwarming as it is competitive. Following the matches, which start at 5:30pm, the celebration will continue with an exclusive after-party at Common Ground East, open to all event attendees starting at 8:30pm.In keeping with the Brady Hunter Foundation’s mission to champion the welfare of children and animals, proceeds from the event will be used to support the Foundation’s various charitable initiatives that create real-world impact.Tickets are available now: General admission is $150, while players can secure their spot on the court for $300 – space is limited and a wait list will be available once the tournament reaches capacity. Complimentary tickets are also available for select leaders and supporters.With its blend of world-class competition, celebrity hosts, music, and philanthropic purpose, Padel for a Purpose promises to be one of the most meaningful—and entertaining—events of the Hamptons summer season.About The Brady Hunter Foundation:The Brady Hunter Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The Foundation encourages kindness and solidarity between humans and animals, and with each other, by promoting causes that will make the world better for our generation and future generations that will follow in our wake. The core the Foundation’s mission is focused on its commitment to protecting animals, empowering children, and promoting the welfare of the wonderful planet we live in. The Foundation is inspired by the good nature of others, and it fights to protect and improve the lives of our most vulnerable populations. At the heart of the Foundation’s mission is its belief that "all species are created equal."The Brady Hunter Foundation is currently being featured on a new television series airing on CBS Wknd, “Extraordinary World with Jeff Corwin”. The show, which is hosted by Emmy-winning conservationist Jeff Corwin, follows the Brady Hunter Foundation and its partners across the country to experience, firsthand, how everyday people are making an extraordinary impact on the world through advocacy, conservation, youth empowerment, and more. Follow the dedicated Instagram account @extraordinarycbs for more.For more information, please visit: www.bradyhunter.org IG: @bradyhunterfoundation | F: bradyhunterfoundation| IN: bradyhunterfoundation

