Broadway in the Hamptons: Craig Rubano Shines with Take the Moment

Cabaret star brings wit, wisdom, and music to LTV Studios

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hamptons Summer Songbook cabaret series continues with an unforgettable evening featuring Broadway veteran and award-winning cabaret artist Craig Rubano, joined by music director Beth Ertz, on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025 at LTV Studios.In his new show, Take the Moment, Rubano explores the choices that define our lives, blending his experiences as a Broadway performer (Les Misérables, The Scarlet Pimpernel), scholar, pastoral theologian, minister, and even goat owner (!). Under the direction of celebrated cabaret star Jeff Harnar, Rubano performs a collection of songs by musical legends including Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, and Alan & Marilyn Bergman, weaving music and storytelling into a night of inspiration, humor, and heart.Ticket Prices:VIP Café front row reserve seating (with drink ticket) - $100.00, General admission (in advance) - $60.00, General admission (at the door) - $65.00.Note: Dates and performers are subject to change. Ticket prices are correct at time of writing.Tickets for the event are available now at www.ltveh.org/hss2025 About Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea:LTV Studios in East Hampton concert series brings world-class cabaret and Broadway talent to the East End. Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV’s Creative Director Josh Gladstone, this unique musical experience transforms LTV’s industrial-chic television studio into an intimate performance venue complete with state-of-the-art lighting, superb acoustics, café-style seating, modular staging, and a stunning Baby Grand piano. The Songbook series offers a front-row seat to legendary music, interpreted by today’s finest performers in an up-close, unforgettable setting. Whether you are rolling off the beach or seeking an evening of sophisticated song, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea is your new go-to destination for live music in the Hamptons.LTV is a tax-exempt 501c(3) organization and donations are deductible as defined by IRS regulations.For more information, please visit: www.ltveh.org IG: @ltveh | F: LTVEH | X / T: @localtveh | Y: @LTVeasthamptonABOUT CRAIG RUBANO:Craig Rubano is a Broadway veteran best known for his starring turn as Marius in Les Misérables, a role he performed more than 700 times. He appeared in the original Broadway casts of The Scarlet Pimpernel and Pimpernel II and has played leading roles in Ernest in Love, Dorian Gray, and Animal Crackers. As a concert and cabaret artist, he has sung internationally with Yale’s Whiffenpoofs, the Philip Glass Ensemble, and the Orchestre National de Lyon, and has performed solo at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Town Hall, the Algonquin’s Oak Room, and Café Carlyle. His debut album Finishing the Act earned the MAC Award for Recording of the Year, and he has since received multiple MAC, Bistro, and Desert Star Awards.A summa cum laude graduate of Yale, Rubano also holds degrees from Columbia University and Princeton Theological Seminary, where he earned a Ph.D. in Pastoral Theology. He is the settled minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County, N.J., and the author of Emerging as Affirmative Pastoral Caregivers Beyond Gender Binaries, with additional scholarly work in Pastoral Psychology and the forthcoming Valor and Vulnerability.

