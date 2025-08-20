Make-A-Wish International and Robert Half Celebrate Five Years of Partnership

Robert Half staff members supporting Make-A-Wish

Over $1 Million USD Raised to Help Grant Life-Changing Wishes

HILVERSUM, NOT APPLICABLE, NETHERLANDS, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make-A-Wish® International is proud to celebrate the fifth anniversary of its impactful partnership with global talent solutions firm Robert Half, marking an extraordinary milestone: more than $1 million USD raised to help grant wishes for children living with critical illnesses around the world.

Since the start of our partnership in 2021, Robert Half WishMakers have gone above and beyond to support Make-A-Wish through creative fundraising initiatives, matched volunteer hours, and wellness challenges. Their generosity has brought hope, joy, and improved well-being to countless children and families when they need it most.

Robert Half’s International Business has played a vital role in helping Make-A-Wish realise its mission to reach every eligible child. Thanks to partnerships like this, Make-A-Wish has been able to grant more wishes each year across its Affiliate network, transforming the lives of wish children, their families, and everyone who plays a part in making each wish come true.

This year alone, Robert Half employees have already raised more than $145,000 USD, with plans to expand their impact even further through the organization’s annual Round the World Challenge, an employee fundraising initiative that sees teams across the organization’s International Business rally together to help grant even more wishes. Over the past four years, Robert Half’s fundraising efforts have extended across 18 countries and engaged more than 3,000 employees, making a global impact through a shared commitment to hope.

Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International, said:

"Robert Half’s commitment over the past five years has been nothing short of inspiring. Their passion for making a difference has helped us reach more children in more countries, bringing hope where it’s needed most. Together, we’ve proven that a wish can be a powerful turning point in a child’s journey, and we are excited to see how much more we can achieve in the years ahead."

Greg Scileppi, President of International Talent Solutions at Robert Half, said:

"Our partnership with Make-A-Wish International is an incredible milestone in our partnership that shows the dedication and heart of our people around the world and reflects Robert Half’s commitment to a making a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work. Seeing the direct impact of our fundraising and volunteer efforts on children’s lives inspires our teams every day. We are proud to continue this journey and look forward to granting even more wishes together."

Make-A-Wish International extends heartfelt thanks to everyone at Robert Half for their continued support. Wishes have been shown to improve the physical, psychological and emotional well-being of children with critical illnesses. With the support of dedicated partners like Robert Half, Make-A-Wish is able to bring the power of a wish to children and families around the world.

For more information about Make-A-Wish International and the impact of wishes, visit worldwish.org.

