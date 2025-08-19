West Covina Unified School District Names Henry Tarin as New Safety and Security Coordinator

Safety is our highest priority, and we are confident that Mr. Tarin’s deep experience and strong ties to our community will further strengthen our efforts to provide safe and supportive campuses” — Dr. Emy Flores

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Henry Tarin as WCUSD’s Safety and Security Coordinator.In this vital role, Mr. Tarin will oversee the development, implementation, and management of safety and security protocols across WCUSD. He will ensure that all safety measures align with state and federal standards as well as the most current guidelines, reinforcing WCUSD’s ongoing commitment to protecting students, staff, and the community.Mr. Tarin has proudly served WCUSD for 17 years in a variety of roles, including as a campus security aide and football coach at West Covina High School. His long history of service, dedication to student well-being, and strong community ties uniquely position him to lead this critical work.“Safety is our highest priority, and we are confident that Mr. Tarin’s deep experience and strong ties to our community will further strengthen our efforts to provide safe and supportive campuses,” said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores . “His leadership will help ensure that every student and staff member feels protected and cared for within WCUSD.”Mr. Tarin is pictured with West Covina High School School Resource Officer Jon Alexander, highlighting WCUSD’s continued collaboration with local law enforcement to ensure safe learning environments for all.

