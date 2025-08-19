Enterprise SSD Market Expected to Reach $46.89 Billion by 2030 with a 10.2% CAGR From 2021-2030

Enterprise SSD Market, 2030

Enterprise SSD market size was valued at $17.85 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $46.89 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.

North America contributed for the major share in enterprise SSDs market, accounting for more than 41.8% share in 2020.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Enterprise SSD Market By Technology (Single-Level Cell, Multi-Level Cell [Planar and 3D], and Triple-Level Cell [Planar and 3D]), Storage (Under 500 GB, 500GB-1TB, 1TB-3TB, 3TB-5TB, 5TB-8TB, and Over 8TB), Interface (SATA, SAS, and PCIe), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), and Application (High-Performance Computing and Data Center Servers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030”. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Download Sample Copy of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07926 Solid-state drive (SSD) or an electronic disk is a storage device that uses integrated circuit assemblies to store data. SSDs can be leveraged in enterprise storage to speed up the performance of data transfer without the help of additional servers. Unlike a mechanical hard drive, SSDs are intended with silicon memory chips with no moving parts. Enterprise flash drives such as SSDs are designed for assets requiring high operating performance, energy efficiency, reliability, and consistent performance. Furthermore, SSDs store data in interconnected microchip applications that make access to stored information faster by dramatically reducing the boot times. Moreover, surge in demand for high-end cloud computing solutions is expected to propel the demand for enterprise SSDs.Rising demand from the high-end cloud segment across the globe and surge in adoption of data center applications drive the market growth. However, high cost and short service life of SSDs coupled with designed complexity restrain the market growth. On the contrary, rise in unstructured information with real-time analysis and increase in demand for SSD over HDD are projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the enterprise SSD industry during the forecast period.The enterprise SSD market is segmented into technology, storage, interface, enterprise size, application, and region. On the basis of technology, the market is fragmented into single-level cell, multi-level cell (planar and 3D), and triple-less cell (Planar and 3D). The triple-level cell segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2020, and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period. By enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises and large enterprise. The large enterprises segment garnered the highest share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2021 to 2030.By storage, the 500GB-3TB segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, due to surge in demand for large capacity SSDs. However, the under 500GB segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global enterprise SSD market, owing to availability of extensive range of applications specific to SSD storage products in this range.By application, the data center servers dominated the market in terms of revenue, accounting for more than half of the global enterprise SSD market in 2020. Moreover, the segment would portray the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, due to increase in need for SSDs and high bandwidth speed in data center facilities across the globe. The report analyzes the high-performance computing segment as well.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bc455f21104246d6d526d3afa95a587a By region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, due to rise in investments by major market players in the data center market. However, the global enterprise SSD market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness regarding high-end cloud computing technology to improve resource utilization and benefits of scalable cloud architecture.The key players profiled in the report include ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Kingston Technology Corp., Micron Technology Corp., Microsemi, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology PLC, SK Hynix Inc., Toshiba Corp., Viking Technology, and Western Digital Corp. Key Benefits For Stakeholders• This study comprises analytical depiction of the enterprise SSD market share along with the current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.• The overall enterprise SSD market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.• The current enterprise SSD market share is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the smart display.• The report includes the market share of key vendors and enterprise SSD market forecast.Reasons to Buy This Temperature Sensor Market Report:• Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.• Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.• Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.• Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.• Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.• Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.Enquiry About Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07926

