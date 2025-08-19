Mortuary Equipment Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2031, Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Mortality Rates

Mortuary Equipment Market growth and demand

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report, the global mortuary equipment market was valued at $863.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The market growth is fueled by the rising global mortality rate, surge in chronic disease cases, and increased demand for technologically advanced mortuary solutions.Market OverviewMortuary equipment plays a critical role in the preservation, handling, and examination of deceased bodies before burial, cremation, or medical research. These products are widely used in hospitals, forensic labs, morgues, and research organizations. Key equipment includes refrigeration units, autopsy tables, body transporters, embalming platforms, and crematorium systems.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10456 Key Market DriversRise in mortality due to chronic diseases such as cancer, respiratory illnesses, and cardiovascular disorders.Technological innovations including automated dissection tables, embalming workstations, and smart mortuary chambers.Growing demand from forensic laboratories driven by an increase in road accidents, suicides, and crime-related deaths.Expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies such as India and China, boosting adoption of advanced mortuary facilities.Market Segmentation Highlights🔹 By ProductBody Transporters & Trays – largest share in 2021 due to rising mortality and need for advanced transport systems.Autopsy Tables – expected to grow significantly, driven by higher demand for postmortem examinations.Refrigerators & Freezers – critical for long-term storage, widely adopted across hospitals and forensic labs.🔹 By TypeManual Equipment – currently dominant due to wide usage in hospitals and small morgues.Automated Equipment – fastest-growing segment, supported by increasing preference for efficiency and precision.🔹 By End UserHospitals – leading segment owing to higher number of hospital-based mortuaries and adoption of advanced devices.Forensic Labs – poised for rapid growth due to rising medico-legal cases globally.🔹 By RegionNorth America – largest market share in 2021, driven by strong healthcare infrastructure and adoption of automation.Asia-Pacific – expected to witness the fastest growth, supported by rising geriatric population, cancer prevalence, and healthcare modernization in India, China, and Japan.Competitive LandscapeKey players shaping the global mortuary equipment industry include:Barber of SheffieldC.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.cEIHF IsofroidFerno-Washington Inc.HYGECOKUGEL Medical GmbH & Co. KGLEEC Ltd.Mopec Inc.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd.Mortech Manufacturing Company Inc.Mortuary Lift CompanySpan Surgical Co.SOVA MotionHickey & Co.These companies are investing in product innovation, automated systems, and regional expansion to strengthen their global presence.Future OutlookDespite challenges such as the high cost of mortuary equipment, the industry is expected to see lucrative opportunities, particularly in emerging markets where demand for healthcare infrastructure is rapidly growing. The aging population and rising burden of chronic diseases will continue to fuel demand for mortuary solutions worldwide.📌 Key Takeaway: The global mortuary equipment market is transitioning from manual handling tools to automated, technologically advanced systems, unlocking new growth opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers worldwideEnquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10456

