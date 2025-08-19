Global Laboratory Informatics Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising R&D and Digital Transformation

Laboratory Informatics Market growth and forecast

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Growth2022 Value: $3.5 billion2032 Projection: $8.5 billionCAGR (2023–2032): 9.2%The global laboratory informatics market , valued at $3.5 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $8.5 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032, according to a new market analysis. The surge is fueled by increasing R&D activities, digital adoption in laboratories, and the demand for efficient data management across industries.Driving Forces Behind GrowthLaboratory informatics integrates software, IT, and data management tools to streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and ensure compliance with regulatory standards such as GLP, GMP, and ISO 9000.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A109163 Key growth drivers include:Rising oncology research amid the global cancer burden.Adoption of cloud-hosted solutions for cost-efficiency and flexibility.Technological advancements, including AI-powered platforms and next-gen LIMS.Growing demand from life sciences, food safety, agriculture, chemical, and environmental testing sectors.“Laboratories worldwide are under pressure to deliver faster, more accurate results. Informatics solutions are no longer optional — they are becoming the backbone of modern R&D and diagnostics,” said a leading industry analyst.Market Restraints and OpportunitiesThe 2023 economic slowdown temporarily constrained lab budgets and delayed IT investments. However, the long-term outlook remains strong as governments in Asia-Pacific expand healthcare infrastructure and launch initiatives for laboratory digitalization. Countries such as China and India are at the forefront, rolling out policies to promote advanced data systems in healthcare and diagnostics.Segmental HighlightsProduct Type: Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) dominated in 2022 and will continue to lead, with the highest projected CAGR.Component: Services led in 2022, but software solutions are expected to grow fastest, driven by digital adoption in developing economies.Delivery Mode: Cloud-based platforms are set to expand rapidly, offering scalability and cost savings.End User: Life sciences (pharma, biotech, CROs, academia, and diagnostics) remain the largest segment, fueled by drug discovery and chronic disease research.Region: North America currently leads the market due to advanced R&D infrastructure and strong regulatory frameworks, while Asia-Pacific will record the fastest growth, supported by investments in healthcare and government-backed digitalization initiatives.Competitive LandscapeLeading players shaping the industry include Agilent Technologies, CrelioHealth, Illumina, LabLynx, LabWare, McKesson, PerkinElmer (Revvity), STARLIMS, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Waters Corporation.Recent strategic developments include:Acquisitions: LabWare acquired CompassRed (2022) to strengthen data analytics, while Agilent expanded into AI with ACIES assets.Partnerships: STARLIMS partnered with INFOCOM (2023) to expand in Japan; LabWare teamed with CTI CRO to enhance rare disease research labs.Product Launches: STARLIMS introduced Version 12.4 in 2022, while PerkinElmer launched Signals Research Suite in 2023.OutlookDespite short-term economic challenges, the laboratory informatics market is set for sustained growth. As healthcare systems, pharma companies, and research institutions push for data-driven decision-making, laboratory informatics will be central to enabling innovation and compliance.About the Report:This report provides in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, segment performance, regional opportunities, and the competitive landscape in laboratory informatics from 2022 to 2032.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A109163

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.