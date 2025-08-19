HPV Testing and Pap Test Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Cervical Cancer Screening Demand

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Growth and demand

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global HPV testing and Pap test market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The increasing prevalence of cervical cancer, growing awareness about women’s health screening, and continuous advancements in diagnostic technologies are fueling the market’s growth trajectory.Market OverviewHuman papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection globally and a leading cause of cervical and vaginal cancers. Among the 200+ identified HPV strains, 14 high-risk types, particularly HPV 16 and 18, account for approximately 70% of cervical cancer cases worldwide. Early detection through HPV tests, Pap tests, or co-testing remains critical for timely intervention and prevention of cancer progression.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14373 Healthcare guidelines recommend:Women aged 21–29 years: Pap test every 3 yearsWomen aged 30–65 years: HPV test every 5 years, co-testing every 5 years, or Pap test every 3 yearsThis structured screening approach underpins the strong adoption of HPV and Pap tests across hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers.Market DynamicsGrowth DriversRising Cervical Cancer Burden: According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Africa alone represents 20% of global cervical cancer cases, with 120,000 new cases annually.Innovation in Screening Kits: Companies are developing specific HPV type testing kits and self-sampling solutions to enhance detection and accessibility.Awareness & Preventive Healthcare: Increasing public and government initiatives for routine cervical screening are boosting demand globally.For instance, in 2021, Roche received FDA approval for its cobas HPV test, enabling precise detection of high-risk HPV DNA in cervical samples. In 2022, Roche also launched an HPV self-sampling solution in CE-mark-accepting countries, further expanding access to screening.RestraintsChanging Screening Guidelines: Shifting clinical recommendations may create uncertainty for testing frequency.HPV Vaccination Programs: The growing global adoption of HPV vaccines could reduce long-term demand for some screening services.OpportunitiesTechnological Advancements: AI-powered diagnostics and molecular HPV assays are expanding clinical accuracy.Emerging Economies: Countries like China and India are rolling out free, population-based cervical cancer screening programs, creating significant growth opportunities.Segmental InsightsBy Test Type:Pap test dominated the market in 2021 due to its wide adoption.Co-test is expected to grow fastest (CAGR 8.6%) owing to superior accuracy in cervical cancer detection.By Application:Cervical cancer screening accounted for the largest share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%.By Location of Testing:Diagnostic centers held the leading share in 2021, offering precise and large-scale screening services.Self-sampling/home-based kits are expected to grow at 6.7% CAGR, driven by convenience and privacy.By Region:North America led the market in 2021, backed by strong healthcare infrastructure and awareness programs.Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate, supported by government-led free screening programs and the presence of leading diagnostic companies.Competitive LandscapeKey players shaping the market include:Abbott LaboratoriesArbor Vita CorporationBecton, Dickinson and Company (BD)F. Hoffmann-La Roche AGHologic Inc.Qiagen NVSeegene Inc.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.FemasysMylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd.Strategies such as product approvals and new test launches remain central. For instance, BD received FDA approval in 2020 for its expanded BD Onclarity HPV assay, strengthening its diagnostic portfolio.OutlookDespite temporary setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the HPV testing and Pap test market is rebounding, with stable growth expected over the next decade. Rising awareness, policy support, and the development of more precise and patient-friendly screening technologies will continue to shape market expansion.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14373

