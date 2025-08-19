Compounding Pharmacies Market to Reach $14.84 Billion by 2031 | Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine Driving Growth

Compounding Pharmacies Market Growth and forecast

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global compounding pharmacies market was valued at $8.12 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $14.84 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging global population, and increasing drug shortages that highlight the importance of personalized medicine.While regulatory restrictions on manufacturing complex formulations may restrain market expansion, the emerging economies with growing healthcare demand present lucrative opportunities for compounding pharmacy service providers in the coming years.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11920 Market Introduction & DefinitionA compounding pharmacy is a specialized type of pharmacy that creates customized medications tailored to individual patient needs when standard, mass-produced drugs are unsuitable or unavailable. Such pharmacies play a vital role in addressing drug shortages, providing unique formulations, and enhancing patient compliance.Sterile Compounds: Injections, infusions, and eye drops — requiring highly controlled environments to avoid contamination.Non-Sterile Compounds: Creams, capsules, and suppositories — carrying a lower infection risk but widely used in chronic disease management.COVID-19 ImpactThe COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted the global compounding pharmacies market in 2020 due to supply chain issues and reduced pharmaceutical production. However, demand rebounded in 2021 as drug shortages surged during the pandemic.Key developments:Increased reliance on compounded drugs due to shortages of commercially available medicines.The FDA issued temporary guidance allowing certain pharmacies to compound essential medications for hospitalized patients during the public health emergency.Compounding pharmacies became critical in ensuring availability of COVID-19-related treatments and other essential drugs.Market SegmentationBy Therapeutic AreaPain Management – Largest revenue contributor in 2021, driven by an aging population, higher surgical volumes, and increasing healthcare expenditure.Others (Neurology, Oncology, etc.) – Fastest-growing segment, fueled by rising prevalence of neurological disorders and cancer cases.By Route of AdministrationOral Medications – Dominated the market in 2021 due to the convenience, familiarity, and variety of dosage forms (capsules, tablets, granules, powders).Topical & Others – Gaining traction as alternative administration methods for specific patient groups.By SterilityNon-Sterile Compounds – Accounted for the largest share in 2021, supported by demand for chronic disease management and personalized care.Sterile Compounds – Expected to grow steadily, especially in hospitals requiring specialized treatments.Regional OutlookNorth America: Held the largest share in 2021 due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, growing elderly population, and high number of compounding pharmacies.Europe & Asia-Pacific: Witnessing increasing adoption due to regulatory support and rising healthcare expenditure.LAMEA: Emerging opportunities driven by unmet medical needs and growing awareness of customized therapies.Competitive LandscapeThe global compounding pharmacies market is highly fragmented with the presence of established players and regional specialists. Key companies include:Advance PharmacyAthenex PharmaB. Braun Melsungen AGDougherty’s Pharmacy, Inc.Fresenius SE & Co. KGaANephron PharmaceuticalsOlympia PharmaceuticalsPanacea BiomatxPerrigo Company plcValor Compounding Pharmacy, among others.These players are focusing on expanding service offerings, adopting sterile compounding technologies, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.ConclusionThe compounding pharmacies market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by personalized medicine trends, chronic disease prevalence, and rising drug shortages. While regulatory challenges persist, North America continues to dominate, and emerging economies offer untapped opportunities.As healthcare shifts toward individualized treatments, compounding pharmacies will play an increasingly critical role in ensuring patient-centric drug delivery worldwide.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11920

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.