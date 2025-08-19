CE in Nanjing visiting technological-innovation facilities

MACAU, August 19 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today arrived in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, as part of an ongoing inspection and research tour. He visited several technology-related facilities, aiming to draw on Nanjing’s advanced experience in technological innovation and its commercialisation, while strengthening collaboration and exchanges for the two sides.

Mr Sam today inspected the National University Biomedical Technology Transfer Center (Nanjing, Jiangsu), the Purple Mountain Laboratories, and the Regional University–Industry Technology Transfer Center for Information and Communication (Jiangsu).

The Chief Executive has since 16 August been leading a Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government delegation on a five-day inspection and research tour, which is due to conclude on 20 August. It is to Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province, Shanghai Municipality, and Nanjing in Jiangsu Province.

During the visits, besides receiving briefings on the two centres’ overall progress and operational overview, Mr Sam learnt about aspects such as their institutional innovation, international collaboration, talent development, industry-academia-research integration, research and commercialisation, project incubation and support, and regulatory framework.

Through today’s inspection visits, the Chief Executive said he had gained a profound understanding of the successful practices in Jiangsu Province and Nanjing Municipality in advancing the deep integration of industry, academia, and research, as well as accelerating the transformation of scientific and technological achievements into tangible productivity. These experiences would serve as a vital reference for Macao’s strategic development of high-tech industries and the construction of a technology research industrial park in Macao.

Mr Sam also expressed hope that the two centres and Purple Mountain Laboratories would enhance collaboration with Macao’s higher education institutions in the future, jointly cultivating more high-calibre international talents and continuing to work side by side on the path of scientific and technological innovation.

Members of the MSAR delegation participating in today’s inspection visits included: the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Chief of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Lin Yuan; the Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Mr Kong Chi Meng.