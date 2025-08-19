Metal Powder Market Sales Expected to Expand from USD 9.0 Billion in 2023 to USD 14.9 Billion by 2034 - Report by TMR

Metal Powder Market Outlook 2034

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metal Powder Market Report (Outlook 2034)The global metal powder market is positioned for steady growth on the back of expanding powder metallurgy (PM) applications, fast-rising additive manufacturing (AM) adoption, and demand for lightweight, high-performance components across automotive, aerospace, medical, and industrial sectors. The industry was valued at US$ 9.0 Billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 14.9 Billion by 2034.Increasing use of press-and-sinter PM parts, accelerating metal AM for prototypes and series production, and advances in gas/water atomization, plasma spheroidization, and recycling are broadening use cases while improving quality, yield, and sustainability.Don't miss out on the latest market intelligence. Get your sample report copy today@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=69533 Market OverviewMetal powders—ferrous and non-ferrous—enable near-net-shape manufacturing with excellent material utilization and design freedom. From automotive gears and structural parts made via PM to titanium and nickel superalloy powders for 3D-printed aerospace and medical implants, users benefit from weight reduction, shortened lead times, and cost-effective complexity. New circular-economy initiatives (scrap-to-powder, closed-loop reclaim) are helping stabilize supply and reduce environmental impact.Analyst ViewpointAnalysts view metal powders as a strategic enabler of next-gen manufacturing. The dual engine of growth—mature PM (cost, scale) and scaling AM (complexity, customization)—will keep demand resilient through 2034. Competitive advantage will hinge on powder consistency (flowability, PSD, oxygen control), application engineering, and quality certifications for highly regulated sectors.Analysis of Key PlayersLeading companies focus on capacity expansions, atomization technology upgrades, application partnerships, and sustainability:• BASF SE• Sandvik AB• GKN Plc• Rio Tinto• Hoganas AB• JFE Holding, Inc.• Vale S.A.• Alcoa Corporation• Laiwu Iron & Steel Group Powder Metallurgy Co., Ltd• GGP Metal Powder AG• Metal Powder Company Limited• Other Leading Companies(Company coverage typically includes overview, product portfolio, grades & alloys, certifications, financials, strategic moves, and recent expansions.)Market Developments• May 2021 – Rio Tinto developed a steel powder for additive manufacturing at its RTFT metallurgical facility in Canada. Produced using water atomization technology, this powder delivers enhanced mechanical properties, making it highly suitable for 3D-printed metal components.• April 2024 – AMAZEMET advanced metal additive manufacturing by implementing the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, enabling scale-up, engineering optimization, and seamless service documentation across devices. Its flagship product, RePowder, an ultrasonic atomizer, allows the creation of metal powders from a wide range of alloys and feedstock forms, expanding the flexibility of metal powder applications.Each of these companies has been profiled in the metal powder market research report based on parameters such as company overview, financial performance, business strategies, product portfolio, business segments, and recent developments.Key Strategies by Market Players• AM-Grade Portfolio Expansion: Ti-6Al-4V, Inconel, CoCr, maraging steel, aluminum alloys tailored for L-PBF, EBM, DED, and Binder Jetting.• Process Integration & Partnerships: Powder suppliers partnering with OEMs, service bureaus, and end-users for application co-development and qualification.• Quality & Certification: Tight PSD control, low oxygen/nitrogen, ISO/AS9100/ISO 13485 compliance for aerospace/medical.• Sustainability & Recycling: Scrap valorization, renewable energy in atomization, powder reclamation for AM.• Regional Capacity Build-out: New lines near demand hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia to cut lead times and logistics risk.📌 Detailed strategy mapping is available in the sample report copy - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=69533 Key Growth Drivers1. Automotive Electrification & Lightweighting: Copper, aluminum, and soft-magnetic powders for e-motors, gears, and thermal management.2. Aerospace & Defense Demand: High-temperature nickel/titanium powders for complex, weight-critical parts.3. Rise of Metal AM in Production: Design freedom, part consolidation, and rapid iteration moving beyond prototyping.4. Cost & Material Efficiency: PM delivers near-net shape with minimal waste vs. subtractive routes.5. Medical & Dental Applications: Patient-specific implants and instruments needing certified, high-purity powders.6. Future Outlook: Toward Digital, Green, and Qualified Powders by 2034Expect digitally traced powders (lot-level data, in-process monitoring), broader binder-jet series production, and net-zero pathways (renewable energy atomization, reclaimed feedstocks). Qualification frameworks will shorten time-to-production in aerospace/medical, while automotive electrification unlocks new powder grades for magnetic and thermal applications.ConclusionMetal powders are the material backbone of near-net-shape and additive manufacturing. As quality, sustainability, and application know-how advance in tandem, the market is set to expand from US$ 9.0 Bn (2023) to US$ 14.9 Bn by 2034 at a 4.6% CAGR, enabling lighter, smarter, and more efficient products across industries. Qualification frameworks will shorten time-to-production in aerospace/medical, while automotive electrification unlocks new powder grades for magnetic and thermal applications.ConclusionMetal powders are the material backbone of near-net-shape and additive manufacturing. 