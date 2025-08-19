Coated Fabrics For Defense Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Coated Fabrics For Defense Market In 2025?

In recent years, the market size for coated fabrics for defense has seen a significant increase. Predictions suggest it will elevate from $3.53 billion in 2024 to $3.73 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Growth in the earlier period can be attributed to several factors, such as heightened investments in the modernization of defense, larger procurement of armored vehicles, increasing terrorist threats, expansion in the production of military boots and footwear, and an escalating demand for materials to dampen noise.

The market size for coated fabrics in defense is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years. It is projected to reach $4.60 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.4%. The surge during the forecast period can be credited to the increased need for silicone-coated fabrics, enlarging defense budgets, growing aircraft manufacturing, escalating situations of asymmetric warfare, and the rising demand for fabrics which are lightweight and multi-use. The forecast period is characterized by notable trends, such as technological innovation, smart textile improvement, flame resistance development, the implementation of bio-based polymers, and the use of environmentally friendly manufacturing methodologies.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Coated Fabrics For Defense Market?

The growth of the coated fabrics for defense market is anticipated to be propelled by the escalating defense expenditure. The budget for defense refers to the allocation of funds by the government towards the maintenance and expansion of military forces and associated activities. The surge in such expenditures is chiefly informed by escalating geopolitical tensions, leading nations to dedicate increased resources towards enhancing their military strength, fortifying national security, and dealing with potential threats or conflicts instigated by adversary countries. Defense spending propels the demand for coated fabrics by facilitating improved investment in advanced protective materials utilized in military applications such as shelters, gear, and vehicle coverings. For example, the UK Parliament's House of Commons Library reported in May 2025 that defense spending in the UK is set to reach £56.9 billion (USD 72.3 billion) in 2024-2025, and further ascend to £59.8 billion (USD 76.0 billion) in 2025-2026. Thus, the mushrooming defense spending fuels the coated fabrics for defense market growth.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Coated Fabrics For Defense Market?

Major players in the Coated Fabrics For Defense Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Trelleborg AB

• SRF Limited

• Sioen Industries NV

• Chemprene Inc.

• Tex Tech Industries Inc.

• Apex Mills Corp.

• Snyder Manufacturing Inc.

• Majilite Custom Coated Fabrics

• Worthen Industries Inc.

• Colmant Coated Fabrics SAS

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Coated Fabrics For Defense Market In The Future?

The leading companies in the defense market for coated fabrics are prioritizing the development of innovative products such as coated tactical nylon, aiming to increase durability, abrasion resistance, and provision of better protection in military use cases. Coated tactical nylon is essentially a robust nylon fabric that has been subjected to specific coatings like polyurethane, neoprene or assorted polymers, boosting its resistance to abrasion, water, flames and extreme weather conditions. In a recent development, in April 2023, Trelleborg AB, an engineering firm based in Sweden, publicized MMI Textiles as the Authorized Distributor for TACTWEARTM HANK. This fabric provides elevated protection against tearing, bad weather, and fatigue while still ensuring flexibility and ease of manufacture. Its ability to resist flames and water further cements its application in military outfits, protective wraps, and tactical gear.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Coated Fabrics For Defense Market

The coated fabrics for defense market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Fabric: Nylon, Polyester, Polyvinyl Chloride, Neoprene, Teflon, Other Fabrics

2) By Coating Technology: High Frequency (HF) Welding, Thermal Coating, Solvent-Based Coating, Water-Based Coating

3) By Application: Protective Clothing, Shelters, Awnings, Other Applications

4) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Distribution Partners, Online Platforms, Reseller Networks

5) By End-User: Military, Law Enforcement, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Nylon: Nylon 6, Nylon 6,6, Ripstop Nylon, Ballistic Nylon, Nylon With Polyurethane Coating, Nylon With Polyvinyl Chloride Coating

2) By Polyester: Polyethylene Terephthalate, Woven Polyester, Non-Woven Polyester, Polyester With Polyurethane Coating, Polyester With Acrylic Coating, Flame-Retardant Polyester

3) By Polyvinyl Chloride: Laminated Polyvinyl Chloride Coated Fabric, Knife-Coated Polyvinyl Chloride Fabric, Fire-Retardant Polyvinyl Chloride Fabric, Blackout Polyvinyl Chloride Coated Fabric, Polyvinyl Chloride Coated Mesh, Ultraviolet-Stabilized Polyvinyl Chloride Fabric

4) By Neoprene: Woven Neoprene Coated Fabric, Non-Woven Neoprene Fabric, Flame-Resistant Neoprene, Chemical-Resistant Neoprene, Stretchable Neoprene Fabric, Neoprene-Nylon Laminate

5) By Teflon: Polytetrafluoroethylene-Coated Glass Fabric, Polytetrafluoroethylene-Coated Aramid Fabric, Polytetrafluoroethylene-Coated Kevlar, Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene Membrane Fabrics, High-Temperature Teflon Fabric, Anti-Corrosion Teflon-Coated Fabric

6) By Other Fabrics: Kevlar-Coated Fabrics, Aramid-Coated Fabrics, Fiberglass-Coated Fabrics, Polyurethane-Coated Fabrics, Silicone-Coated Fabrics, Carbon Fiber Coated Fabrics

Global Coated Fabrics For Defense Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region took the lead in the global market for coated fabrics in the defense sector. The report detailing the future growth of this market also encompasses other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

