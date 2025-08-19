RegulatingAI Concludes Successful Ai4 Policy Summit 2025 in Las Vegas

Sanjay Puri, President, RegulatingAI delivering a keynote at the RegulatingAI Policy Summit 2025, Ai4, Las Vegas Panel on "Navigating AI-Driven Job Displacement: Designing Universal Transition Frameworks". Sanjay Puri, President, RegulatingAI at the RegulatingAI Policy Summit 2025, Ai4, Las Vegas

Ai4 has become the global stage for AI, and its growth reflects the kind of inclusive, solutions-driven dialogue we are committed to building in AI policy.” — Sanjay Puri, President of RegulatingAI

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second annual RegulatingAI Policy Summit , concluded August 11–12, 2025 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The two-day summit brought together leading voices from government, business, and academia to tackle the urgent challenges of AI policy, regulation and governance.This year’s Policy Summit spotlighted the intersection of technology and regulation through direct engagement with policymakers. Former Congressman Dan Donovan joined RegulatingAI President Sanjay Puri in a roundtable on lessons from the Trump administration and the road ahead for AI policy, while Congressman Rob Bresnahan delivered a keynote on America’s technological future, stressing the need to balance innovation with safeguards for jobs, security, and fairness.The RegulatingAI Policy Summit also hosted the CAIO Summit, which explored the organizational side of AI adoption. Dr. Ravi Pendse, VP & CIO at the University of Michigan, discussed “Building AI-Ready Organizations: The Strategic Role of the Chief AI Officer,” while Alexandre Guilbault, Head of AI at TELUS, presented on “Demonstrating Clear ROI from AI Initiatives.” Together, these sessions offered senior leaders a blueprint for driving both strategic readiness and measurable business value from AI initiatives.Daniel Lackland, Senior Director of Content at Ai4, praised the partnership with RegulatingAI: “It’s always a pleasure working closely with RegulatingAI. This year at Ai4 they gathered an incredible lineup of thought leaders that were inspiring and informative. Our attendees consistently tell us they love the Ai4 Policy Summit, which is driven 99% by RegulatingAI. Sanjay is a fantastic leader, and we feel grateful to work with him.”The Summit also featured leading voices including Nicholas Dirks (President & CEO, New York Academy of Sciences), Beth Linker (Chief Product Officer, Finite State), and Congressman Daniel M. Donovan, Jr. (Americraft Marine Group). Sessions focused on regulatory frameworks, accountability, and the balance between innovation and fairness. Together, the RegulatingAI Policy Summit and CAIO Summit underscored their standing as premier global forums at the intersection of innovation and governance.A highlight of this year’s summit was a conversation between Sanjay Puri, President of RegulatingAI, and Michael J. Weiss, Co-Founder of Ai4 Conference & RETCON. The session traced Ai4’s remarkable journey from its beginnings in 2018 with just 300 attendees in Brooklyn to becoming the world’s largest AI-for-business conference, now drawing more than 8,000 participants from 85+ countries to Las Vegas.

