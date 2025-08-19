Civil Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market to Reach USD $18.98 Billion by 2029 at 13.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Civil Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a significant growth in the civil unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market. Its market size is projected to expand from $9.99 billion in 2024 to $11.38 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. This notable increase during the historic period can be linked to heightened applications in environmental observation, an upsurge in drone-based mapping interest, widened use in the film and media industry, a rise in acceptance within wildlife preservation and an escalating need for drone-based utility inspections.

The market size of civil unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) is forecasted to experience accelerated growth in the coming years, reaching up to $18.98 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The surge during the forecast period can be accredited to the increasing demand for self-governing drone operations, heightened investment in urban air mobility, and the escalation in integrating AI and analytics. Additionally, the necessity for real-time data gathering and the burgeoning regulatory support for the commercial use of drones contributes to this growth. The dominant trends for the forecast period will involve progress in drone battery technology, the emergence of AI-driven flight systems, breakthroughs in lightweight composite materials, enhancements in beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations, and the invention of drone traffic management systems.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Civil Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market?

The civil unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market is predicted to grow due to increased demand in the agricultural sector. In agriculture, drone-based technologies from UAS are utilized to monitor crops, evaluate field conditions, and boost overall agricultural productivity via aerial data gathering. The importance of precise farming methods is leading to an increase in demand for UAS as they aid in crop surveillance, estimating yields and maximizing resources. UAS equipped with multispectral sensors and artificial intelligence are of immense help to farmers due to the data-driven decisions they provide, resulting in efficient productivity enhancement over vast terrains. Civil UAS proves significant in the agricultural field as more farmers use drone technology in bettering crop surveillance, optimal utilization of resources, and improving full farm productivity via precision farming approaches. For example, Airservices Australia, an Australia-based air navigation service provider, reported in February 2024 that by 2043, Australian farmers will conduct 500,000 drone flights for crop monitoring, and 1.5 million drone facilitated food deliveries to households will be done, showing three times more flights for food delivery than for farming. Hence, the increasing demand within the agricultural sector is fueling the growth of the civil unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Civil Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market?

Principal firms in the civil Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market are emphasizing on creativity and innovation, especially focusing on fully autonomous Beyond-Visual-Line-Of-Sight (BVLOS) operations. These advancements aim to extend the reach of operations, lessen reliance on ground pilots, and allow effective and efficient long-haul missions in critical industries such as infrastructure assessment, agriculture, and logistics. Take for example the case in November 2024, where Carbonix, an Australian firm that constructs long-range, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones, was granted a nationwide waiver from the aviation authorities in the United States. This allowed their Volanti drone to conduct fully autonomous BVLOS operations in unrestricted airspace. This major development represents a significant move towards incorporating long-range drones into commercial airspace, thereby eliminating the need for traditional visual supervision and enabling scalable, efficient operations across vital civil sectors.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Civil Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Report?

The civil unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Rotary Blade Drone, Fixed Wing Drone, Hybrid Drone

2) By Usage: Commercial Drones, Civil Government Drones, Consumer Drones

3) By Application Type: Filming And Photography, Inspection And Maintenance, Mapping And Surveying, Precision Agriculture, Surveillance And Monitoring, Other Applications

4) By End User: Agriculture, Delivery And Logistics, Media And Entertainment, Building And Construction, General Photography Or Real State, Energy, Insurance, Security And Law Enforcement, Consumer, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Rotary Blade Drone: Single-Rotor Drone, Multi-Rotor Drone, Quadcopter, Hexacopter, Octocopter

2) By Fixed Wing Drone: Conventional Fixed Wing, Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) Fixed Wing, Solar-Powered Fixed Wing, Glider-Type Fixed Wing

3) By Hybrid Drone: Tilt-Rotor Hybrid, Tilt-Wing Hybrid, Lift + Cruise Hybrid, Coaxial Propulsion Hybrid

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Civil Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Industry?

In the Civil Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific was identified as the leading region for the specified year with a notable expectation for growth. Other regions captured in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

