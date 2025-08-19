JV Ejercito on ghost flood control projects: 'Kleptospirosis ang tawag sa garapalang pagnanakaw sa kaban ng bayan'

Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito on Tuesday stressed that it is high time to hold accountable those behind the anomalous flood control projects, following the Department of Public Works and Highways' admission of the existence of ghost projects.

"Dahil inamin mismo ng DPWH na may ghost flood control projects, ang tawag na diyan ay kleptospirosis. Garapalang pagnanakaw sa kaban ng bayan. Hindi lang po pera ang nawawala rito, kundi ang tiwala ng taumbayan," Ejercito said.

"Kung may kapabayaan at korapsyon, dapat managot ang mga tao sa likod nito, kasama ang mga kasabwat kahit opisyal pa 'yan ng gobyerno," he added.

Ejercito questioned the implementation of the government's annual P350-billion budget allocation for flood control, stressing the need for a clear masterplan to address the country's recurring flooding problem.

"Sa nakikita ko po, napag-usapan na po at nabanggit niyo po na P350 billion na taon-taon ang budget pero parang hindi po natin nakikita," Ejercito said in his opening speech at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing in aid legislation to uncover the truth behind the ongoing issues with flood control projects in the Philippines.

"We can't fight nature but 'yung mga flood control projects, dapat sa lalong madaling panahon, dapat nailalabas kaagad ang tubig, 'yun po ang importante."

Ejercito refiled Senate Bill No. 2 or the Masterplan for Infrastructure and National Development or MIND Act in the 20th Congress. It formulates and institutionalizes a 30-year infrastructure blueprint that guides national and local projects on transport, energy, water, ICT, housing, agriculture logistics, and more.

The lawmaker from San Juan stressed that without adherence to a comprehensive masterplan, projects will remain fragmented and ineffective.

"Kung hindi nasusunod ang atin pong masterplan, kung pinaghati-hatian ng bawat distrito ang flood control management, ang mangyayari po niyan ay patse-patse po talaga ang ating proyekto," Ejercito said.

Ejercito raised concern over the mismatch between the allocation of flood control funds and the actual needs of flood-prone areas such as Central Luzon and Metro Manila.

"Simple lang po yung analysis ko, sa P350 billion na nabanggit niyo kanina, 'yung flood-prone areas, may mismatch po kung saan napupunta yung bulk ng flood control [funds]," the senator pointed out.

He underscored the need for large-scale solutions such as floodways, spillways, water-impounding areas, and strategic pumping stations instead of small-scale slope protection and drainage projects.

"Pero kung panay mga slope protection, drainage improvement, at iba pang maliliit na proyekto lamang ang ating makikita, ay hindi natin talaga mabibigyan ng solusyon ang pagbabaha," he warned.

Ejercito expressed sympathy for Filipinos who repeatedly suffer from floods, losing vehicles, appliances, and hard-earned possessions every year.

"Siguro simple lang, tayo po at ang mga opisyal [ng gobyerno], hindi po tayo ang biktima. Ang nakakaawa ay 'yung mga biktima ng pagbabaha na pinaghirapan po nila sasakyan, motorsiklo, refrigerator at lahat po ng kanilang pinaghirapan ay taon-taon," he said.

Ejercito reiterated that without a unified and strategic approach, the P350-billion flood control budget will fail to provide real solutions.

"Kapag pinaghati-hatian, patse-patse po talaga. 'Yung tubig po hahanap nang lulusutan at lulusutan, kung hindi po buo ay magbabaha pa rin," he said.