Autonomous Naval Vessel Market Anticipated to Grow at 8.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company's Autonomous Naval Vessel Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Autonomous Naval Vessel Market Size And Growth?

The market for autonomous naval vessels has seen a significant growth in recent years. It's projected to experience an increase from $1.42 billion in 2024 to $1.56 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth during the historic period is due to factors such as enhanced naval modernization efforts, an increase in demand for unmanned surveillance operations, a heightened focus on maritime border security, a surge in the adoption of remotely operated vessels, and increased investments in defense automation.

A robust expansion in the autonomous naval vessel market size is anticipated in the upcoming years, with a forecasted growth to $2.20 billion by 2029, following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can largely be ascribed to the rising endorsement of artificial intelligence-infused navigation systems, an escalating need for ongoing maritime capabilities and cost-effective naval ventures, an increasing commitment to reducing human risks in combat areas and ever-growing interest in autonomous mine countermeasure systems. Looking ahead, the forecast period is expected to see major progress in autonomous navigation technologies, the incorporation of artificial intelligence into vessel control systems, a technological move towards unmanned surface and subaquatic platforms, progress in sensor fusion and maritime situational cognizance, and the incorporation of cybersecurity measures into naval autonomy systems.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Autonomous Naval Vessel Market?

The escalating demand for maritime safety is foreseen to drive the growth of the autonomous naval vessel market in the future. Maritime safety involves safeguarding boats, harbors, and coastal regions against threats like terrorism, piracy, and unlawful activities to ensure secure marine operations. This rising need for maritime safety is influenced by the increase in illegal marine activities, which jeopardize national sovereignty, interrupt trade pathways, and undermine coastal security. Autonomous naval vessels reinforce marine safety by providing unending, unmanned monitoring and swift threat detection across extensive sea regions. These vessels lower the risk to humans by efficiently conducting high-risk missions, thereby bolstering coastal defense and operational preparedness. For example, as per the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) of International Chamber of Commerce, based in France, there were 120 instances of maritime piracy and armed robbery in 2023, an increase from 115 cases in 2022. Thus, this growing demand for maritime safety is propelling the autonomous naval vessel market's expansion.

Who Are The Key Players In The Autonomous Naval Vessel Industry?

Major players in the Autonomous Naval Vessel Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Textron Systems Corporation

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Saab AB

• Kongsberg Maritime AS

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Autonomous Naval Vessel Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the autonomous naval vessel market are concentrating on the creation of innovative solutions, including completely autonomous fleets. This is aimed to boost functional efficiency, extend mission capabilities, and diminish human interference in marine operations. Completely autonomous fleets are networks of unmanned vessels outfitted with self-navigation, real-time decision-making, and adaptive mission execution. These fleets can be effortlessly deployed for a wide range of marine applications. For example, Zerousv, a UK-based company specializing in autonomous maritime technology, rolled out the Oceanus12 in February 2025. This is an autonomous naval vessel intended for advanced maritime surveillance, extended operational endurance, and is adaptable to a variety of missions. The Oceanus12 features modular payloads and sophisticated endurance systems, making it an ideal solution for efficient, low-carbon maritime missions such as surveillance, environmental monitoring, and defense. It delivers superior situational awareness and operational versatility.

What Segments Are Covered In The Autonomous Naval Vessel Market Report?

The autonomous naval vessel market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Surface Vessel, Sub-Surface Vessels And Vehicles

2) By Autonomy: Fully Autonomous, Partially Autonomous

3) By Vessel Category: Newbuild, Retrofit

4) By Propulsion Type: Fully Electric, Conventional, Hybrid

5) By End User: Navies And Defense Forces, Commercial Shipping Operators, Research Institutions And Academia, Coast Guard And Homeland Security, Environmental Agencies

Subsegments:

1) By Surface Vessels: Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs), Autonomous Patrol Vessels, Mine Countermeasure Vessels, Surveillance And Reconnaissance Vessels, Logistic Support Vessels, Combat And Armed Surface Vessels

2) By Sub-Surface Vessels And Vehicles: Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), Autonomous Submarines, Gliders, Towed Underwater Systems, Unmanned Combat Submersibles, Inspection And Survey Submersibles

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Autonomous Naval Vessel Market By 2025?

In the Autonomous Naval Vessel Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the most substantial region in 2024. However, it is projected that the Asia-Pacific will undergo the most rapid expansion during the expected forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

