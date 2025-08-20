Comedy Legend Phil Hendrie to Perform Off Broadway This Fall

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Pitch is Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross for a new generation…it’s a deeply thoughtful, intelligent, and timeless play, not to mention laugh-out-loud funny, with twists and turns that jolt you from your seat. Tom Alper is the heir to Mamet, an essential new voice in the theatre.”- Broadway World"For a laugh a minute, THE PITCH scores a 10!" - Splash Magazine"Phil Hendrie is a virtuoso of radio performance - voicing, arguing with, and interrupting his own outrageous characters in real time.” – VultureStory Worthy Media to present the New York premiere of The Pitch by Tom Alper, directed by Mike KellerPreviews begin on Thursday, October 9thOfficial opening night set for Thursday, October 16thOff Broadway at Actors Temple TheatreFresh Off the Heels of its Critically Acclaimed Sold-Out Run in Los Angeles at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, The Pitch is a Darkly Funny New Play About a Man Near His Breaking Point - Raising a Rebellious Teenage Daughter While Trapped in a Cutthroat Office Full of Manipulative SalesmenComedy Legend Phil Hendrie (The Phil Hendrie Show Modern Family, Futurama, Rick and Morty) Makes a Rare New York Stage Appearance in the New Play, Lending His Unpredictable Bite and Signature WitStory Worthy Media under the Executive Direction of Christine Blackburn, today announced the New York premiere of The Pitch, a darkly comedic new play about a man trapped between raising his rebellious teenage daughter and working in a cutthroat office full of manipulative salesman. Fresh off the heels of a critically acclaimed sold-out run-in Los Angeles, The Pitch is written by Tom Alper, directed by Mike Keller, and features comedy legend Phil Hendrie, a radio performance pioneer, and one-man ensemble whose influence spans from The Simpsons to modern podcasting. The production begins a limited run Off Broadway at Actors Temple Theatre, (339 West 47th Street) on Thursday, October 9. The official opening is slated for Thursday, October 16. www.thepitchoffbroadway.com The Pitch is a riveting and wickedly funny new play about a widowed father who takes a desperate job in a boiler room-style sales office to support his daughter, only to discover the greatest con of all may be the one he’s pulling on himself. Described as “Glengarry Glen Ross for a new generation” by Broadway World, The Pitch offers a biting and heartfelt meditation on what it means to sell your soul.Set in 2006, and based on Alper’s own life experiences, The Pitch unfolds like a thriller laced with comedy, following a man at the breaking point: raising a rebellious teenage daughter while trapped in a cutthroat office full of manipulative salesmen, where success means lying better than the guy next to you. In a hilarious poke at today’s economy and the compromises sometimes required, The Pitch examines the ethical dilemmas posed by sales while introducing the audience to what may be the funniest crowd of salesmen in town.The Pitch features comedy legend Phil Hendrie, who brings his unmatched wit and chameleonic voice work to the role of Mel. Best known for The Phil Hendrie Show, his groundbreaking radio program that blurred the lines between satire, improvisation, and social commentary, Hendrie has been hailed as one of the most innovative comedic performers of his generation. His decades-long career spans radio, television, and film, with memorable appearances in This Is 40, Futurama, Rick and Morty, Team America: World Police, and Modern Family. Hendrie’s legendary career is the focus of HENDRIE, the acclaimed 2024 documentary now streaming on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.Performing alongside Mr. Hendrie are Tom Alper, Kevin Bartini, Connor Killeen, Joey Russo (The Irishman, Jersey Boys, The Offer), Mario Corry (Tulsa King & The Irishman), Joe Lorenzo (Barry & Diarra From Detroit), Sammi O’Connor, Grant Hall (Grown-ish), and Julie Tran.The production premiered to sold-out audiences at Los Angeles’ Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, earning praise for its humorous razor-sharp dialogue and emotional depth.Tom Alper began writing The Pitch while working in a high-pressure sales office and raising his daughter after a divorce. His story blends personal catharsis with a universal message about integrity, manipulation, and letting go. “I tried using sales tactics on my daughter and quickly realized I had to deal with who I was becoming,” says Alper. “This play became my way of reclaiming my voice, and hers.”“This is a wickedly funny play,” says Executive Producer Christine Blackburn. “Audiences can expect a high-octane ride of blistering dialogue and gut-punch moments that might leave them suspecting their own colleagues of racketeering. Tom’s writing crackles with the bite of Mamet and the heart of Mike Judge. This is theatre you’ll feel to your core.”Tom Alper was born and raised in New York and is a Los Angeles-based playwright and actor whose work blends biting wit with deep humanity. His plays often tackle themes of moral compromise, self-discovery, and the complex dance between ambition and integrity. The Pitch, based on his own life experiences, continues his exploration of flawed but striving characters caught in high-stakes worlds.Mike Keller (director) is best known for his on-screen roles in On the Rocks opposite Bill Murray, Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez, and standout appearances in FBI, Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, and Godfather of Harlem, Mike has built a reputation for powerful, layered performances. On stage, he starred in The Woolgatherer alongside Christina Toth, earning accolades including Best Actor and working under the direction of Chazz Palminteri. He also led acclaimed Off-Broadway productions of Two by Tennessee Williams, praised for his nuanced portrayals. A longtime collaborator with playwright Lyle Kessler and a director member of The Actor's Studio Playwright and Director Unit.Story Worthy Media is a Los Angeles-based production company dedicated to bold storytelling, including Story Smash The Storytelling Game Show, the Story Worthy Podcast, My Life In 3 Songs podcast exclusively on Spotify, and Storytelling Sundays at Flappers Comedy Club. Founded by Christine Blackburn, the company champions projects that push boundaries, spark conversation, and connect audiences through authentic, unforgettable stories.Listings Editors:Performance Schedule:Thursdays at 7:30 PMSaturdays at 3:00 PM & 8:00 PMSundays at 3:00 PMMondays at 7:30 PMActors Temple Theatre – 339 W 47th St, New York, NYTickets are $31.50-91.50 and are available online at: www.thepitchoffbroadway.com

