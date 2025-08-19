29 Financial Institutions Select FIntegrate’s Dispute Management Platform FusionDMS, Cut Manual Processing Time by 80%

Implementing FusionDMS has reduced our time handling fraudulent and disputed transactions by 80%.” — $1.2 billion bank

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIntegrate Technology , a leading provider of innovative software that addresses the critical need for automation in credit and collections management, dispute management, and data migration, today highlighted the proven performance of its dispute management solution FusionDMS , reducing manual processing time by up to 80 percent.As a result, the company continues to grow, recently adding 29 new financial institutions to its platform. According to one recent client, a $1.2 billion bank, “Implementing FusionDMS has reduced our time handling fraudulent and disputed transactions by 80%.”Another financial institution to select FusionDMS is Wisconsin-based Bank of Luxemburg. According to Lisa M. Schwalen, VP of Operations, “FusionDMS has been invaluable during our audits. It streamlined our procedures, making everything smoother and faster. We've saved countless hours and significant costs, allowing our team more time to focus on strategic initiatives."FusionDMS represents the culmination of FIntegrate's more than 100 years of combined team experience in financial technology solutions. Built to handle the increasing complexity of dispute workflows, the system streamlines operations across all dispute types while maintaining strict regulatory compliance and providing centralized document management for operators, executives and regulators.Financial institutions face increasing pressure to efficiently manage disputes while maintaining regulatory compliance. In fact, according to McKinsey research , the top 15 U.S. banks spend approximately $3 billion annually on disputes processing – and this number is likely to continue growing. Reducing the time required for manual tasks represents significant cost-saving opportunities. The same McKinsey research highlights the benefits of automated dispute management, documenting how one major bank reduced error rates by 80 percent and customer complaints from disputes by 20 percent."FusionDMS was built from the ground up based on our deep understanding of what financial institutions actually need in their dispute management operations," said Kris Bishop, CEO of FIntegrate Technology. "Our market-tested approach ensures that institutions can dramatically reduce processing time while enhancing compliance and customer service."FusionDMS delivers measurable value through automated workflows that reduce operational costs and accelerate resolution times, directly improving customer service outcomes. Its configurable architecture adapts seamlessly to each institution's unique procedures, while built-in compliance controls and comprehensive audit capabilities ensure regulatory requirements are consistently met. This integrated approach transforms traditionally manual, time-consuming dispute processes into efficient, trackable workflows that enhance both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.The company continues to enhance FusionDMS based on client feedback and regulatory requirements. Recent updates include advanced analytics capabilities, streamlined user interfaces, and expanded integration options with third-party systems. Dashboards provide executives with real-time charts and graphs showing fraud trends and total financial exposure including provisional credits and other dispute-related expenses.About FIntegrate TechnologyFIntegrate Technology is a leading provider of innovative software that addresses the critical need for automation in credit and collections management, dispute management, and data migration. FIntegrate’s FusionCRS for collection & recovery and FusionDMS for dispute management automates time-consuming processes, helping to reduce fraud and operating costs by up to 80% and improve compliance and reporting. The company’s FusionLRS is the industry’s foremost Image and Data Conversion system to efficiently and cost-effectively convert all types of check images, documents, statements, reports, and other types of financial system archives. With over 100 years of combined industry experience, FIntegrate is trusted by banks and credit unions of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.fintegratetech.com

