Construction Additives Market Set to Reach $40.68 Billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Construction Additives Market Through 2025?

The market size for construction additives has seen substantial expansion in the last few years. The value is predicted to escalate from $27.75 billion in 2024 to $30.04 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The historical growth rate can be credited to factors such as swift urbanization, increase in infrastructural development projects, governmental ventures into smart city investments, a surge in renovation activities, an upward trend in commercial real estate, and an enhanced number of green building accreditations.

In the forthcoming years, the construction additives sector is projected to witness robust growth, with a predicted value of $40.68 billion by 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The expected growth during this timeline can be linked to the extension of metro and rail projects, rise in prefabricated construction building, heightened construction of skyscrapers, and a need for earthquake-proof structures. Additionally, the booming demand from both residential and commercial construction sectors plays a substantial role. Key trends in the forecast period feature the development of bio-based construction additives, incorporation of nanotechnology, revolutionary smart additives for self-restoring concrete, the use of recyclable additive substances, and 3D concrete printing application.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Construction Additives Market?

The rising needs of the construction industry are anticipated to spur the development of the construction additives market. The sector encompasses the planning, design, and execution of infrastructure, residential, industrial, and commercial buildings. This industry is expanding due to enhanced infrastructure development as both government and private sectors heavily invest in the construction and improvement of roads, bridges, airports, railways, utilities, and smart cities, cater to the growing economic and population requirements. Construction additives play a key role in this scenario, augmenting the durability, performance, and efficiency of construction materials by bettering their workability, strength, and resistance to environmental influences. This reinforces the construction industry's capability to deliver sustainable, superior quality, and economically efficient structures. As per the Office for National Statistics, a UK government department's report from November 2023, new construction undertakings witnessed a hike of £18,161 million ($19.96 million) in 2022. The report further highlighted a 16.8% growth in private sector projects and a 13.1% rise in public sector projects. Thus, the expanding demand in the construction industry is fueling the growth of the construction additives market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Construction Additives Market?

Major players in the Construction Additives Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• LG Chem Ltd.

• CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Sika AG

• Kao Corporation

• Arkema S.A.

• RPM International Inc.

• Huntsman Corporation

• NIPPON SHOKUBAI Co. Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Construction Additives Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the construction additives market are prioritizing the production of innovative low-carbon admixture solutions to ramp up sustainability and eco-efficiency. Low-carbon admixtures are exclusive chemical additives incorporated into concrete to cut down on CO₂ emissions while augmenting or maintaining its strength, resilience, and manageability. To demonstrate, in July 2023, France's construction chemical solution company, CHRYSO, unveiled EnviroMix, a broad spectrum of low-carbon concrete admixture solutions and services. The EnviroMix lineup comprises of CHRYSO EnviroMix and CHRYSO EnviroMix ULC (Ultra Low-Carbon), promising a CO₂ emission reduction of up to 50% whilst maintaining high technical performance. These admixtures are designed for both ready-mix and precast concrete applications and backed by services including EnviroMix Impact, enabling calculation of a concrete mix's environmental impact and enhancement of formulations. The introduction of this range is intended to expedite the shift towards eco-friendly construction through precise CO₂ tracking and instantaneous monitoring at construction sites.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Construction Additives Market

The construction additives market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cement Additives, Concrete Admixtures, Paints And Coatings Additives, Adhesives And Sealants Additives, Plastic Additives, Bitumen Additives

2) By Application: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Infrastructure, Public Infrastructure

3) By End-User Industry: Construction And Infrastructure, Industrial Facilities, Water Management Systems, Transportation

Subsegments:

1) By Cement Additives: Grinding Aids, Performance Enhancers, Quality Improvers

2) By Concrete Admixtures: Water-Reducing Admixtures, Retarding Admixtures, Accelerating Admixtures, Air-Entraining Admixtures, Superplasticizers

3) By Paints And Coatings Additives: Rheology Modifiers, Dispersing Agents, Wetting Agents, Defoamers, Biocides

4) By Adhesives and Sealants Additives: Tackifiers, Plasticizers, Fillers, Thickeners, Antioxidants

5) By Plastic Additives: Flame Retardants, UV Stabilizers, Antioxidants, Plasticizers, Impact Modifiers

6) By Bitumen Additives: Polymer Modifiers, Anti-Stripping Agents, Emulsifiers, Fibers, Warm Mix Additives

Global Construction Additives Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Construction Additives Market Report, the most significant region was Asia-Pacific. Not only was it the most substantial market, but it is also anticipated to be the most rapidly growing in the future forecast period. The report includes other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

